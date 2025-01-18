Cringeworthy Today, Ambrosia Salad Was Once A Symbol Of Luxury

If you consider yourself a gourmand but haven't heard of ambrosia salad — well, that's actually quite okay. This dessert (it's a dessert more than a salad, although you could argue that it's something of a fruit salad) was immensely popular from the late 1800s and through much of the 1900s, although, like Mormon-inspired frog eye salad, it has dropped off the radar of many chefs and home cooks in recent decades. And despite its messy appearance, it was even considered quite the luxury, sharing its name with the food of the Greek gods in ancient myths.

That seems quite surprising when one considers the ingredients: Oranges, pineapple, shredded coconut, mini-marshmallows, and sour cream are the fundamentals, although some versions throw in extras like maraschino cherries (rather than Amarena cherries) and almonds; whipped cream is also not uncommon as a topping for it. It's a simple concoction, too: These ingredients are simply thrown together and left for a few hours for the flavors to mix.

So, why was such a simple (and arguably odd) mix of ingredients considered luxurious? This goes back to ambrosia's early days in the mid-to-late 1800s. At that time, tropical ingredients like coconut and pineapple were rare in the United States — because they were expensive to import from faraway places that grew them, they were seen as a luxury food, and an exotic novelty. While oranges were more accessible, they were only available at certain times of the year. So, the cost and difficulty of getting the components for ambrosia made it a delicacy of sorts.