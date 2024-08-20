Why Jarred Cherries Are A Better Buy Than Canned

When it comes to cooking fruit, we tend to assume fresh is always best — but oftentimes, it's frozen, jarred, or canned fruit that actually rises to the top. Depending on the fruit in question, preserved options can be your best bet in terms of cost-effectiveness, lifespan, and even flavor or nutrition (frozen strawberries, looking at you). Next time you find yourself using cherries in a pie, a cobbler, or to stud the top of a pineapple upside-down cake, your ideal option is jarred — not canned.

Advertisement

And yes, there is a difference between jarred and canned, and a couple of convincing reasons for why you might want to forgo the latter and pick up the former. While both options have their moment to shine and either will do in a pinch, jarred cherries are especially great. For one, you can reseal the jar and keep leftovers in the fridge for later (odds are good you aren't using the whole jar, depending on the recipe), and the jarred variety tends to preserve more of the fresh, springy texture of a fresh cherry, compared to other forms which can turn mushy.) And perhaps most importantly, there's their flavor. Jarred cherries, especially certain varieties, are bold, sweet, and unmistakably cherry in taste — compared to frozen or canned ones, which can taste a bit subdued or dulled.

Advertisement