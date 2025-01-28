How To Melt Marshmallows 3 Foolproof Ways

The easiest mistake to make when melting marshmallows is to overheat them. If you set the heat too high you won't just melt the marshmallows, you could toast or even burn them. This changes the flavor of your marshmallow and can also make cleanup a drag. This is why it is important to gently warm the marshmallows over low heat.

If you are new to melting marshmallows, you may not know that marshmallows actually expand in the microwave. This is because they are filled with little pockets of air, and when they heat up they act like a balloon. This is why you can't microwave them for too long at a time. It may be tempting to set your timer for longer, but do not do it or you will have a sticky surprise.

Finally, not adding any fat or water to the mixture is a big mistake. This will lead to dry and brittle marshmallows that will set up hard and lack the distinctive chew you'd expect. The additional fat will also make the melted marshmallows easier to work with for a longer period until you can complete your project.