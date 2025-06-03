Why This Retro Cake From The 1920s Is Still The Perfect Summertime Treat

As much as summertime dials down most folks' desire to turn on the oven, it doesn't do much to slake a sweet tooth, even as homemade baked goods have to wait for cooler days. But there are still a few classic goodies that eschew any heat source at all. An easy, three-ingredient, no-bake cheesecake is a cornerstone of the genre. Something like matcha pistachio popsicles are even less expected, and on the extreme end of the refreshing temperature spectrum. And icebox cake — haven't heard that name in years — is right up there with the Fahrenheit-free best of 'em.

All you need to make an icebox cake is some whipped cream, wafer cookies, layering skills, and the refrigerator that modern times have allowed us to take for granted. Most preparations will have you arrange a base of cookies, cover it with the whipped cream, and keep repeating until you've erected a pretty convincing cake shape with near zero of the skills or steps required to actually do so. The majority of the magic that really brings the thing together is passive, as the dessert simply sits in the icebox — err, refrigerator — for the cookies to soften and approximate actual cake layers. And it all coalesces deliciously.