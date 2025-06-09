The Absolute Best Bed & Breakfasts In Every State
There's something about waking up on vacation to the smell of freshly brewed coffee and baked goods straight out of the oven that makes a nice bed and breakfast hard to beat. Unlike many cookie-cutter hotel chains, B&Bs tend to be thoughtful, personal, and deeply connected to the local area. The right B&B can make it feel like you're staying in a close friend's home, complete with homemade meals.
Across the country, there are bed and breakfasts that go beyond just cozy. Many have racked up awards, taken top billing on review sites, and built a solid reputation for doing things just right. Some are known for the breakfasts, others for the location or design, and a few manage to nail it all. We scoured through guest reviews, national travel coverage, and more to find a standout in every state. If you're planning a full trip or a weekend getaway, these B&Bs are worth knowing about.
Alabama: Magnolia Springs Bed & Breakfast
Set in a beautiful historic home that dates back to 1897, Magnolia Springs Bed & Breakfast exudes old-school Southern charm. Each day starts with a hearty breakfast that could include baked apple pancakes, muffin frittatas, or a hash brown casserole. After that, you can spend the day exploring nearby Gulf Shores or simply relaxing on the porch surrounded by oak trees.
(251) 965-7321
14469 Oak St, Magnolia Springs, AL 36555
Alaska: A Taste of Alaska Lodge
For three generations, the Eberhardt family has been managing their expansive homestead just outside Fairbanks, Alaska. In 1992, they opened it to guests as a welcoming B&B. You can stay in the main lodge or one of the separate wooden houses on the 280-acre property. Every morning, you can enjoy a delicious homemade breakfast in the dining room while gazing out at Mount Denali.
(907) 488-7855
551 Eberhardt Rd, Fairbanks, AK 99712
Arizona: Canyon Villa Bed & Breakfast Inn of Sedona
Canyon Villa Bed & Breakfast Inn is a custom-built B&B where every room offers views of Sedona's stunning Red Rocks. You can also appreciate the spectacular scenery from the pool and the inn's inviting common rooms. Breakfast includes gourmet bites like freshly baked scones and cinnamon buns. More tasty treats are on offer during the evening appetizer hour.
(928) 284-1226
40 Canyon Cir Dr, Sedona, AZ 86351
Arkansas: Arsenic and Old Lace Bed & Breakfast Inn
Housed in a gorgeous Queen Anne Victorian mansion, the Arsenic and Old Lace Bed & Breakfast Inn is an elegant base to explore Eureka Springs and the Ozark mountains. Breakfast is just as refined as the setting, with multiple courses featuring fresh fruit, homemade bread, and sweet and savory mains. The inn also provides coffee, tea, and snacks throughout the day.
(479) 253-5454
60 Hillside Ave, Eureka Springs, AR 72632
California: The Cottages of Napa Valley
Immerse yourself in the heart of wine country at The Cottages of Napa Valley. Upon arrival, you'll be greeted with a complimentary bottle of wine and escorted to your private cottage on the property. Each morning, a basket of Bouchon Bakery pastries will be brought to your door along with fresh orange juice. You can also order cheese and charcuterie boards, s'mores, and champagne.
(707) 252-7810
1012 Darms Lane, Napa, CA 94558
Colorado: Highland Haven Creekside Inn
Nestled next to Bear Creek in the quiet town of Evergreen, Colorado, Highland Haven Creekside Inn makes for a dreamy mountain escape. You can stay in one of the stylish suites or book the private treehouse for a bit more space. Daily breakfasts include egg dishes, fresh fruit, and mimosas on request. Meanwhile, happy hour features drinks by the fireplace and optional charcuterie plates.
(303) 674-3577
4395 Independence Trail, Evergreen, CO 80439
Connecticut: The Inn at Harbor Hill Marina
Imagine waking up to views of boats bobbing in the scenic Long Island Sound. The Inn at Harbor Hill Marina is a boutique B&B that's right on the water and within walking distance of beaches and the village of Niantic. Guests can enjoy divine breakfast dishes like Challah French toast and eggs cooked to order, as well as wine and cheese in the lobby every afternoon.
(860) 739-0331
60 Grand St, Niantic, CT 06357
Delaware: Rehoboth Guest House
At Rehoboth Guest House, owners Frank and Garrett go out of their way to make guests feel like they're part of the household. A continental breakfast is served in the kitchen daily and includes pastries, fresh fruit, and hot dishes. When you're not noshing, you can mingle with other guests in the inviting indoor and outdoor areas or head to the beach just a few blocks away.
(302) 227-4117
40 Maryland Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Florida: Bayfront Westcott House
It's easy to see why Bayfront Westcott House earned a spot on Tripadvisor's Traveler's Choice Awards for Best of the Best B&Bs and Inns. Located right on the water in St. Augustine, it offers bright modern rooms and gourmet cuisine. Guests rave about the tasty breakfast options like waffles and egg bakes, as well as the social hour drinks and snacks.
(904) 825-4602
146 Avenida Menendez, St. Augustine, FL 32084
Georgia: Kehoe House
Built in 1892, the Kehoe House offers a glimpse into Savannah's history, but with all the modern conveniences you could ask for in a contemporary B&B. The food is on point with made-to-order breakfast dishes served in the garden or on the verandah, afternoon wine and hors d'oeuvres served in the double parlor, and evening coffee service with desserts and homemade cookies.
(912) 232-1020
123 Habersham St, Savannah, GA 31401
Hawaii: Holualoa Inn
Perched on the slopes of Mount Hualalai on Hawaii's Big Island, Holualoa Inn offers sweeping views of the Kona coastline. This tropical B&B is also set on a working coffee farm, so you can start each day with ridiculously fresh coffee. You can also indulge in fresh fruit grown on the estate and creative dishes like lilikoi (passionfruit) French toast and poached eggs with roasted beet hash.
(808) 324-1121
76-5932 Mamalahoa Hwy, Holualoa, HI 96725
Idaho: Fin and Feather Inn
Escape to fresh air and mountain views at Fin and Feather Inn, a peaceful B&B at the base of the Big Hole Mountains. Outdoor activities are a big draw here, but guests also come for the fabulous food. Owner Rachel Fortier cooks up delectable breakfast dishes like peach cobbler, breakfast bread pudding, sausages, and hash served with locally roasted coffee.
(208) 787-1007
9444 South Highway 31, Victor, ID 83455
Illinois: The Publishing House Bed & Breakfast
The Publishing House Bed & Breakfast is a design-forward spot that makes for a hip place to stay in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood. Housed in a building that dates back to 1909, the B&B offers 11 inviting rooms with eclectic artworks and furnishings. Breakfasts include freshly baked pastries and homemade dishes like bacon and asparagus frittata. There is also a basement wine bar for nightcaps.
(312) 554-5857
108 N May St, Chicago, IL 60607
Indiana: The Oliver Inn
Just a short walk from downtown South Bend is The Oliver Inn, a traditional B&B set in a stately historic home that was built in 1897. After a good night's sleep in one of the spacious rooms, you can make your way to the dining room for breakfast accompanied by live piano music. Dishes can include chocolate croissants, quiche, and sweet and spicy bacon.
(574) 232-4545
630 W Washington St, South Bend, IN 46601
Iowa: The Oakwood Inn
If you're looking for a peaceful retreat in Iowa's Great Lakes region, The Oakwood Inn in Okoboji gets rave reviews. This adults-only B&B is surrounded by beautiful gardens and takes great pride in its gourmet cuisine. Breakfast is a three-course affair with dishes like rose and pistachio scones with homemade jam, breakfast bananas foster, and the inn's famous flaky-crust quiche.
(712) 332-8057
23131 Nature Center Rd, Spirit Lake, IA 51360
Kansas: Cedar Crest Lodge
The award-winning Cedar Crest Lodge has the amenities you would expect in a hotel but in a relaxed B&B setting. Think of an outdoor pool and hot tub, spa services, and all-day dining. Breakfast and dinner are included in your stay and feature creative dishes made with fresh ingredients, like pumpkin pancakes, wood-fired pizzas, brisket quesadillas, and wild Alaskan herbed salmon.
(913) 352-6533
25939 E 1000th Rd, Pleasanton, KS 66075
Kentucky: Louisville Bourbon Inn
Planning on touring the Kentucky Bourbon Trail? The Louisville Bourbon Inn is a sweet spot to base yourself in the area. It's housed in a striking Victorian mansion that dates to the late 19th century and offers beautifully restored rooms. Before heading off to the distilleries, you can fuel up on hearty breakfast dishes like scratch-made pancakes and biscuits and gravy.
(502) 813-1137
1332 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40208
Louisiana: Maison Perrier
Located between Uptown and the Garden District in New Orleans, Maison Perrier combines historic charm with contemporary touches. The house dates back to 1892 but was restored in 1997 and now consistently gets accolades for its inviting rooms and tasty cuisine. Breakfasts are plentiful with offerings like granola, quiche, and fresh fruit, and there are snacks on offer throughout the day.
(504) 897-1807
4117 Perrier St, New Orleans, LA 70115
Maine: The Trellis House
There is no shortage of B&Bs in Maine, but if you're a foodie, The Trellis House should be on your radar. Situated just steps from the beach in Ogunquit, this charming spot is renowned for its delectable breakfasts, happy hour bites, and lobster dinner parties. Throughout your stay, you can indulge in local delicacies like hearty lobster and sausage hash, creamy clam chowder, and mouthwatering lobster rolls.
(207) 646-7909
10 Beachmere Pl, Ogunquit, ME 03907
Maryland: Hummingbird Inn
Occupying a grand Victorian mansion on Maryland's Eastern Shore, the Hummingbird Inn offers six spacious rooms with attractive features like gas fireplaces and soaking tubs. For many though, breakfast is the main draw, as owner and chef Eric Levinson goes all out with multi-course meals. You can start the day with organic coffee, freshly baked bread, and made-to-order dishes like French toast and eggs Benedict.
(410) 822-0605
14 N Aurora St, Easton, MD 21601
Massachusetts: Candleberry Inn
It's hard to find a more quintessential New England B&B than the Candleberry Inn, located just steps from the beach in Cape Cod. It's located in an 18th-century sea captain's house that's been meticulously restored but with many original features. The owners draw on their Italian roots to whip up divine breakfast dishes like whipped ricotta and pistachios on crostini, as well as baked treats every afternoon.
(508) 896-3300
1882 Main St, Brewster, MA 02631
Michigan: Cartier Mansion Bed & Breakfast
History and modernity combine at the Cartier Mansion Bed & Breakfast, a stately home built by a wealthy lumber baron in 1905. The rooms and suites are decked out in rich wood, period antiques, and luxe furnishings. You can start the day with a healthy scratch-made meal featuring local ingredients, then head down to the beach or into town to explore Ludington.
(231) 843-0101
409 E Ludington Ave, Ludington, MI 49431
Minnesota: Historic District Bed & Breakfast
Located in the heart of Saint Paul, the Historic District Bed & Breakfast offers peaceful rooms in a house built in 1896 and in the former carriage house. Owner Kevin Greenlee is a trained chef, so the breakfasts are on point with offerings like herbed egg puffs and candied bacon. There is also a 24-hour snack and coffee bar for guests to enjoy.
(763) 360-3717
483 Ashland Ave, St Paul, MN 55102
Mississippi: Linden Historic Bed & Breakfast
Experience tranquility and warm Southern hospitality at Linden Historic Bed & Breakfast, a gorgeous inn just outside Natchez on the Mississippi River. The current proprietor is the sixth generation owner of the B&B, so she can share intricate details about the elegant home that was built in 1790. You'll also be treated to a full Southern breakfast every day in the formal dining room.
(769) 355-2127
1 Conner Cir, Natchez, MS 39120
Missouri: Garth Woodside Mansion
Literary buffs can stay in the same residence that Samuel Clemens (aka Mark Twain) once did when they visit Garth Woodside Mansion, a stately B&B outside Hannibal, Missouri. The Victorian home was built in 1871 and is decked out in tasteful period furniture. Gourmet breakfast dishes can include anything from colorful quiches featuring veggies from the estate to baked apples and homemade waffles.
(573) 221-2789
11069 New London Gravel Rd, Hannibal, MO 63401
Montana: Good Medicine Lodge
The Good Medicine Lodge in Whitefish gets rave reviews for its ideal location close to Whitefish Mountain ski and outdoor adventure resort, warm service, and excellent amenities. When you're not exploring the area, you can relax in the library, gather in the game room, or soak in the hot tub. Breakfast is made from scratch daily, and there are homemade cookies and drinks on offer in the afternoons.
(406) 862-5488
537 Wisconsin Ave, Whitefish, MT 59937
Nebraska: Whispering Pines Bed & Breakfast
There are six acres to explore at Whispering Pines Bed & Breakfast, replete with towering pine trees, a waterfall, hot tub, and fire pit. Mornings begin with delectable spreads of fresh fruit, homemade pastries, and sweet and savory dishes. Lunch and dinner are also available on request. The inn can also arrange charcuterie boards, cooking classes, and murder mystery parties.
(402) 205-7003
2018 6th Ave, Nebraska City, NE 68410
Nevada: Cobb Mansion Bed & Breakfast
If you're planning on exploring the historic mining town of Virginia City in Nevada, the Cobb Mansion Bed & Breakfast makes for the perfect base. Owner Connie is a long-time local and can provide a wealth of information about the town's quirks. The antique-adorned rooms are quiet and comfortable and you'll get a lavish home-cooked meal every morning for breakfast.
(775) 847-9006
18 S.A. St, Virginia City, NV 89440
New Hampshire: Sugar Hill Inn
In the midst of New Hampshire's White Mountains lies Sugar Hill Inn, a beautiful B&B in a restored farmhouse that was built in 1789. Breakfast is served in the award-winning restaurant and includes homemade granola along with entrees like lemon ricotta pancakes and crepes filled with scrambled eggs, country ham, and cheddar cheese. Dinner is also available by reservation.
(603) 823-5621
116 NH-117, Sugar Hill Rd, Sugar Hill, NH 03586
New Jersey: Woolverton Inn
Escape to the country at Woolverton Inn, a bucolic B&B housed in a stone manor built in 1792. The estate sits nestled among acres of farmland and includes cozy cottages and a sheep farm. Breakfast is an all-out three-course affair and you can also indulge in afternoon sweets. Foodies can also visit the site where Julia and Paul Child were married here in 1946.
6 Woolverton Rd, Stockton, NJ 08559
New Mexico: Inn of the Turquoise Bear
Arrive at the Inn of the Turquoise Bear in Santa Fe, and you'll find yourself amid colorful gardens and stone walkways that lead to a lovingly restored 1800s adobe estate. Creative breakfast dishes are served daily and feature local flair. Think green chile sopes with eggs, red chile honey glazed bacon, and blue corn pancakes with piñion butter.
(505) 983-0798
342 E Buena Vista St, Santa Fe, NM 87505
New York: 1795 Acorn Inn B&B
There are many places to stay in the Finger Lakes, but only one of them has held an AAA Four Diamond Award for 25 consecutive years. 1795 Acorn Inn B&B features five rooms in a historic home that's surrounded by gardens and forest. You can enjoy breakfast in the dining room or outdoors with dishes like French toast, frittata, and eggs Benedict.
(585) 229-2834
4508 NY-64, Canandaigua, NY 14424
North Carolina: 1900 Inn on Montford
You'd be hard-pressed to find a more convivial B&B in Asheville than the 1900 Inn on Montford. Owners Willy and Shawnie go out of their way to make guests feel right at home with hot breakfasts featuring locally sourced ingredients, and homemade cookies in the afternoons. Every Saturday, live bluegrass bands play for happy hour on the patio. Pets are also welcome.
(828) 254-9569
296 Montford Ave, Asheville, NC 28801
North Dakota: Lady on the Lake Bed & Breakfast
Originally built as a home in 1884, the Lady on the Lake Bed & Breakfast is now an alluring lakefront retreat with four rooms. Before heading out on the water or exploring nearby hiking trails, you can fuel up with a hearty breakfast made in-house. Dishes could include chocolate chip scones, scrambled eggs, fluffy waffles, or bananas foster.
(701) 640-9692
16604 94th St SE, Hankinson, ND 58041
Ohio: Welsh Hills Inn
The award-winning Welsh Hills Inn sits on a hilltop surrounded by fields and forest. There are plenty of places to relax here, including the spacious guest rooms, heated pool and hot tub, outdoor fireplace, and hammocks in the gardens. The breakfasts are just as inviting with dishes like french toast with fresh berries and omelets made with free-range, local eggs.
(740) 321-1493
2133 Cambria Mill Rd, Granville, OH 43023
Oklahoma: Shiloh Morning Inn
Time seems to slow down a bit at Shiloh Morning Inn, a peaceful country B&B set on a sprawling 73-acre property that includes walking trails and a fishing pond. A full breakfast is served every morning that could include homemade quiche, blueberry biscuits, cheesy potatoes, and sausage. The inn can also whip up charcuterie plates and dinner dishes like pork tenderloin and pecan-crusted tilapia.
(580) 223-9500
2179 Ponderosa Rd, Ardmore, OK 73401
Oregon: The Silo Suites B&B at Abbey Road Farm
The Silo Suites B&B is an utterly unique place to stay in Oregon's wine country. It's located at Abbey Road Farm, an organic farm and winery. The rooms are set in refurbished grain silos and feature modern amenities. A multi-course breakfast is included in the stay, and you can enjoy farm-fresh food and wine throughout your stay.
(503) 687-3100
10280 NE Oak Springs Farm Rd, Carlton, OR 97111
Pennsylvania: The Lancaster Bed & Breakfast
About a mile outside of Lancaster sits The Lancaster Bed & Breakfast, a historic inn that made the Tripadvisor Best of the Best B&Bs and Inns list of 2025 thanks to its attractive rooms, superb service, and gourmet breakfasts. The scratch-made dishes can include baked oats, organic yogurt with fruit, and hearty skillets packed with fresh veggies and local meats.
(717) 293-1723
1105 E King St, Lancaster, PA 17602
Rhode Island: Almondy Inn
Set in a charming restored Victorian house from the 19th century, The Almondy Inn is just steps from Narragansett Bay and everything Newport, Rhode Island, has to offer. You won't go hungry here, as the breakfasts are fresh, homemade, and filling. The innkeepers also put out homemade cookies in the afternoons and offer wine and cheese in the early evenings.
(401) 848-7202
25 Pelham Street, Newport, RI 02840
South Carolina: Cuthbert House
Cuthbert House offers a fresh take on an 18th-century antebellum mansion. The original architecture remains, but the rooms are bright and modern with big windows that offer views of the scenic Beaufort River. Breakfast is served in the dining room daily with thoughtful touches like bottomless mimosas and sweet and savory hot dishes. The afternoon reception includes complimentary wine and hors d'oeuvres.
(843) 521-1315
1203 Bay St, Beaufort, SC 29902
South Dakota: Black Forest Inn Bed & Breakfast
Outdoor activities are a given at the Black Forest Inn Bed & Breakfast, a modern bed and breakfast located in the rugged Black Hills of South Dakota. If you're planning on fishing, hiking, or exploring nearby attractions like Mount Rushmore, you'll appreciate the ample breakfasts cooked in-house daily. Guests rave about how delicious the food is, with some saying it was the best they'd ever had at a B&B.
(605) 574-2000
23191 US-385, Rapid City, SD 57702
Tennessee: Berry Springs Lodge
Berry Springs Lodge offers the ultimate Smoky Mountain escape with cozy rooms offering incredible mountain views. The property spans over 30 acres and features walking trails, ponds, and a barn outfitted like a games room. You can start the day on a high note with Southern breakfast dishes like biscuits and gravy, cornbread, sausages, eggs, and strawberry pancakes.
(865) 908-7935
2149 Seaton Springs Rd, Sevierville, TN 37862
Texas: The Lakehouse Bed & Breakfast
Designed like a Mediterranean resort, The Lakehouse Bed & Breakfast is a refreshing spot to spend a few days boating on Canyon Lake and exploring wineries, antique shops, and craft breweries in nearby towns. You can plan your day in the sunny breakfast room overlooking the lake as you tuck into dishes like eggs Benedict and orange almond scones.
(830) 899-5099
1519 Glenn Dr, Canyon Lake, TX 78133
Utah: Desert Hills Bed & Breakfast
The warm, personalized service is just one of the things that sets Desert Hills Bed & Breakfast apart from other Utah accommodations. Owners Vic and Anna offer up comfortable rooms in a quiet neighborhood just south of Moab. Every morning, you can enjoy home cooked meals featuring fresh eggs from the house chickens, homemade bread and jam, and vegetables from the garden.
(435) 259-3568
1989 Desert Hills Drive, Moab, UT 84532
Vermont: Stone Hill Inn
The Stone Hill Inn isn't far from the resort town of Stowe, Vermont, but it feels a world away. It's set on 9 acres with water features, gardens, and sitting areas. The days start with home-cooked meals in the grand dining room lined with windows. You can pair your orange-pecan waffles and corned beef hash with mimosas, if you feel inclined.
(802) 253-6282
89 Houston Farm Road, Stowe, VT, 05672
Virginia: Foster Harris House
Step into Foster Harris House and you'll feel like you're at a good friend's home, albeit a friend who is well-heeled and has impeccable taste. The rooms feature a mix of historic architecture alongside modern luxuries like spa showers and fine linens. The breakfasts are multi-course meals and there's a good chance freshly baked cookies will make an appearance during the day.
(540) 914-6646
189 Main St, Washington, VA 22747
Washington: The Barn B&B
If you're looking for a contemporary spot to base yourself in Washington wine country, The Barn B&B is pretty hard to beat. The rooms are bright and airy, there's a heated pool and hot tub onsite, and the gourmet breakfasts are fresh and innovative. Take for example the breakfast naan pizza with chicken sausage, cilantro pesto, and cheese.
(509) 730-3662
1624 Stovall Rd, Walla Walla, WA 99362
West Virginia: The Carriage Inn Bed & Breakfast
If you're going to visit historic spots like Charles Town and Harpers Ferry, you may as well stay in a place that's just as historic. The Carriage Inn Bed & Breakfast was built in 1836 and once hosted Civil War generals. Today, you'll find modern amenities in each of the tastefully decorated rooms and delicious two-course breakfasts on offer every day.
(888) 822-0108
417 E Washington St, Charles Town, WV 25414
Wisconsin: Pinehurst Inn Bed & Breakfast
Surround yourself with nature at Pinehurst Inn Bed & Breakfast, a scenic inn with lush gardens near Lake Superior. If you visit in the winter, you can take advantage of the soothing sauna. Breakfasts include three courses and feature locally sourced ingredients. On any given day, you might be treated to freshly baked blueberry muffins, Kentucky hot brown quiche, or Swedish pancakes.
(715) 779-3676
83645 State Hwy 13, Bayfield, WI 54814
Wyoming: Jackson Hole Hideout
If you love rustic mountain retreats, then Jackson Hole Hideout will be right up your alley. Handmade touches abound here, from the custom-made barnwood dining tables to the tiled walk-in showers. That extends to the breakfasts, too, which are made fresh each morning. The menu changes daily with offerings like maple cinnamon oatmeal and biscuits with sausage gravy. Grab-and-go breakfasts and snacks are available all day in the pantry.
(307) 733-3233
6175 Heck of a Hill Rd, Wilson, WY 83014
Methodology
With so many stellar B&Bs across the U.S., narrowing down the best in each state was no easy task. To uncover which ones are a cut above, we scoured countless reviews on platforms like Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Reddit. We also looked at national news coverage and travel awards lists.
One of the main criteria we looked for included outstanding star ratings of at least 4.8 out of 5 stars or above. In addition, we took into consideration spectacular settings, clean and comfortable rooms, the quality of the amenities, and impeccable service. And, of course, top-notch food was a major factor. These B&Bs stood out among the competition in their respective states.