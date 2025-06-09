The Absolute Best Bed & Breakfasts In Every State

There's something about waking up on vacation to the smell of freshly brewed coffee and baked goods straight out of the oven that makes a nice bed and breakfast hard to beat. Unlike many cookie-cutter hotel chains, B&Bs tend to be thoughtful, personal, and deeply connected to the local area. The right B&B can make it feel like you're staying in a close friend's home, complete with homemade meals.

Across the country, there are bed and breakfasts that go beyond just cozy. Many have racked up awards, taken top billing on review sites, and built a solid reputation for doing things just right. Some are known for the breakfasts, others for the location or design, and a few manage to nail it all. We scoured through guest reviews, national travel coverage, and more to find a standout in every state. If you're planning a full trip or a weekend getaway, these B&Bs are worth knowing about.