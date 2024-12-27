The Wines You Should Be Drinking With Stinky Cheeses
Wine and cheese are practically made to go together. Much like the science behind pairing red wine with beef, chemically, wine and cheese complement each other perfectly, as the acidity and subtle sweetness of wine balance out the fat and saltiness of the cheese.
That said, not all wine and cheese is meant to be, and there are a few rules of thumb to keep in mind when matching them. If you appreciate extra pungent stinky cheeses, you might still be unsure how to enjoy them with a glass of vino. Luckily, Chowhound spoke with a cheese expert who verified that not only are there appropriate wines to pair with stinky cheese — there are actually many!
Molly Browne is the Dean of Mongers at Cheese State University and Education Director at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. She explained that the fragrant fromages we typically think of as stinky are collectively known as washed rind cheeses and "get their pungency from being regularly washed in a brine that could include beer, wine, or other fun aromatically influenced beverages." As a result, she says, "there's a lot that they pair well with." So, no matter your grape of choice, you'll have something to sip on while you snack.
Look out for wines with earthy and acidic notes
To the uninitiated, stinky cheeses might sound off-putting, but while they might be an acquired taste (and smell), they're a delicacy in their own right. There are many types of stinky cheese, ranging from soft to hard in texture, but all are cured in a briny solution that induces growth of the bacteria b. linens, which is responsible for the characteristic "stink." To best highlight the strong, unique flavors of these cheeses, look for a wine with a complementary flavor profile.
"I recommend earthy reds," Browne says, adding, "gamays are particularly fun to play around with when it comes to stinky cheese." Gamay wines are light-bodied reds with earthy and floral notes. They typically have less tannins than other types of red wine since gamay grapes are thinner-skinned. The bright, fruit-forward flavor of gamay and other lighter-bodied reds is a good balance to the pungency of stinky cheeses like Limburger and Epoisses.
When it comes to white varietals, Brown recommends "high acidity wines with stone fruit/apple notes, so chenin blanc is a favorite." The acid in these wines cuts through the fat of stinky cheeses, helping to cleanse your palate between bites. Need some help finding a bottle? Our guide to the best white wine blends for any budget is a great place to start.