The Wines You Should Be Drinking With Stinky Cheeses

Wine and cheese are practically made to go together. Much like the science behind pairing red wine with beef, chemically, wine and cheese complement each other perfectly, as the acidity and subtle sweetness of wine balance out the fat and saltiness of the cheese.

That said, not all wine and cheese is meant to be, and there are a few rules of thumb to keep in mind when matching them. If you appreciate extra pungent stinky cheeses, you might still be unsure how to enjoy them with a glass of vino. Luckily, Chowhound spoke with a cheese expert who verified that not only are there appropriate wines to pair with stinky cheese — there are actually many!

Molly Browne is the Dean of Mongers at Cheese State University and Education Director at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. She explained that the fragrant fromages we typically think of as stinky are collectively known as washed rind cheeses and "get their pungency from being regularly washed in a brine that could include beer, wine, or other fun aromatically influenced beverages." As a result, she says, "there's a lot that they pair well with." So, no matter your grape of choice, you'll have something to sip on while you snack.