What Is A 'Continental Breakfast' Actually?

While breakfast might not technically be the most important meal of the day — this was an idea hyped by breakfast food companies back in the late 19th century — it is a good idea to start your morning with some fuel to get you up and at 'em. Especially if it's free. Many hotels provide guests with a complimentary morning meal, and they often use the term continental breakfast when describing this perk. But what we consider continental breakfast today, at least in the United States, is a far cry from what it originally meant.

Back at the turn of the 19th century, when the continental breakfast emerged in America, it was a light meal consisting of coffee and a roll. As travel became more commonplace and Europeans began to visit the U.S. in droves, American hotels started catering to these customers who preferred lighter fare. Although Merriam-Webster still defines continental breakfast as "a light breakfast (as of rolls... and coffee)," in hotel parlance these days it refers to a breakfast buffet where guests are free to chow down on a wide range of food options like muffins, fresh fruit, and waffles. So how did the continental breakfast go from a light European meal to a full-on buffet?