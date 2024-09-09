Egg Bakes Make A Super Simple, Endlessly Customizable Breakfast

When it comes to breakfast, there is no bigger staple than eggs. They can be enjoyed in almost too many ways to count, from a classic eggs Benedict to just frying them up in your favorite way. Perhaps the greatest benefit to eating eggs in the morning is that they're full of protein and cook quickly, so they're an easy way to keep you full with only a little prep. But if you're cooking for a crowd, they come in handy, too — in the form of an egg bake.

You might hear an egg bake referred to as shirred eggs or even just an egg casserole, depending on how they're prepared and what they're cooked in, but the heart of the recipe is essentially eggs in a dish with a little salt and pepper. From there, you can customize it any way you want. Load it up with veggies and meat, or just keep it simple with cheese (and nobody would judge you for adding all three). Eggs have a mild flavor, so almost any ingredient would work in a dish like this.