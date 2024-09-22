Glaze Your Bacon And Open The Door To A World Of Creative Flavors

If you can't get enough of sweet and savory combinations — like when your pancake syrup seeps onto your pile of breakfast bacon — then you'll love the tantalizing taste of glazed bacon. This sweet, salty, and crispy treat, also known as candied or lacquered bacon, is the perfect crowd-pleasing snack or appetizer. Also, candied bacon will forever change how you make BLTs.

Candied bacon typically consists of bacon coated in brown sugar and chili flakes, the perfect balance of sweet and savory with a hint of spiciness. The coated bacon is usually baked in the oven or air fryer — although it can also be pan-fried or cooked on a flat top — until perfectly caramelized and crispy. Maple syrup and honey are other options for making the sugary sweet glaze, while black pepper can be used instead of red pepper flakes to balance the sweetness without adding too much heat.

However, the taste combinations don't have to end there. You can create unique flavor profiles for your candied bacon to make it truly stand out from the crowd. One might draw inspiration from Chinese bak kwa, a dried, thinly sliced meat (typically pork) marinated with ingredients like ground pepper, sugar, honey, soy sauce, and fish sauce. Other ingredients like ground ginger, rice wine vinegar, garlic powder, and sesame oil can create a similar flavor profile. Or, give your bacon a honey-mustard flavor by glazing it with a simple combination of honey or Dijon mustard and brown sugar.

