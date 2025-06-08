19 Unexpected Cabinet Styles That Totally Upgrade Any Kitchen
Cabinets aren't the most exciting topic in the world. To anyone who's not planning a kitchen upgrade, in fact, they're about as exciting as watching paint dry ... on cabinets. A cabinet's a cabinet's a cabinet, right? Well, yes and no. Kitchen cupboards don't get enough credit for their ability to bring fun, whimsy, and surprise to an otherwise plain, practical room.
There are always lazy susans, cabinet organizers, and smartly placed hooks you can use to spruce up your kitchen, but that's not much more interesting than the paint-drying thing. We're here to talk about the massive effect unexpected cabinet styles can have on a room with just a few updates.
"Cabinetry is one of the most visually dominant elements in a kitchen or bathroom, so its style, color, and finish set the entire tone for the space," says Teri Simone, head of design and marketing at Nieu Cabinet Doors. "Whether you want something timeless and tailored or bold and playful, your cabinets are where that personality really shines." She adds that because they take up so much of your wall space — and at eye level, no less — they really set the tone for the entire room.
"Your cabinets are what tie the whole space together," agrees Micheal Hartel, founder and CEO of Cabinet IQ. "It's the first thing most people notice when they walk into the room and whether you're into clean modern lines or something more classic and cozy." Whatever your taste, there's an unexpected cabinet quirk for you. Here are 19 to consider today.
Put a twist on the classics
The best unexpected cabinet styles are those which are grounded in a classic style. "Inset cabinetry, with its tailored, furniture-like appeal, brings a sense of craftsmanship and history to a space, perfect for traditional or transitional designs like English cottage or French country," suggests Sharon L. Sherman of Thyme & Place Design. "By contrast, full overlay cabinetry leans more contemporary, offering a sleek, modern aesthetic."
You can maintain these styles while putting a twist on them, Teri Simone says, such as injecting geometric shapes into more classic designs. "[Think] routered circles, squares, and pop-art inspired patterns," she says. You could also do a skinny shaker, a ½-inch update on the classic shaker style or a fluted door — though, she cautions, those are not easy to clean if you cook regularly. If so, consider another approach to your kitchen upgrade.
Use vibrant colors
There are many ways to upgrade kitchen cabinets, making it hard to know where to start, but color is always a good place. Just make sure you choose soothing shades that you'll want to spend a lot of time around. "Think deep greens, inky blues, and even chalky pinks," says Priya Vij, found of Hapny Home. Another fun, calming color is sage green, which Martha Stewart loves for kitchen design. Sage Green Country Chic All-in-One Chalk Paint could work well. For his part, Daylight Concepts owner Matthew Lentz loves green, navy, and sunflower yellow. If you're feeling especially brave, you can cover your cabinets in chalkboard paint and let your kids go to town.
Color-blocking might also be up your alley. "Designers are also embracing color-blocked cabinetry, a bold and graphic style in which contrasting sections are painted in different, but coordinating colors," says Olivia Martin, interior designer at Berberorugs. "Darker colors like emerald, deep plum, or mustard yellow provoke mood and drama; more whimsical shades like coral or teal can spark energy."
Try arched cabinets
Of all the unexpected cabinet styles, arched cabinets might just be the unexpected-est. Rectangular is the name of the game, so bringing curves to a cabinet is truly unusual, yet beautiful. "Soft, sculptural lines instantly elevate a space and bring warmth without feeling too traditional," Priya Vij says. Arch details merge the past with the present for something that feels fresh and inspired, Matthew Lentz adds.
If this is the approach you want to take to your kitchen upgrade, there are several ways to do it. You can use wood detailing, where you carve into a piece of wood or add wooden details on top of a flat slab. Alternatively, you can use negative space in an arch shape, then fill that space with glass.
Pair multiple styles of cabinetry
There's no rule saying you have to use the same kind of cabinetry top to bottom, side to side, and on every wall. "Combining open shelving with enclosed cabinets — or mixing slab fronts with Shaker styles — creates visual tension and dimension," says Rachel Blindauer, interior and product designer at Rachel Blindauer. "It also lets you tailor the function of each zone: openness for casual access, doors for polish and storage."
Another way to use unexpected cabinet styles in your kitchen upgrade is to mix in less traditional materials, such as beadboard. You can also pair paint with wood, two kinds of paint, or rustic finishes with modern shapes. All are unexpected but delightful. "It's a great way to get that designer look without being too matchy-matchy," Teri Simone says.
Paint cabinets inside and out
Who says you can only paint the outside of your cabinets? Whether you're going full kitchen upgrade or just want a facelift, a paint job is an easy approach to unexpected cabinet styles. "Most people focus on the outside, but painting the inside of your cabinets adds an unexpected, thoughtful touch," Priya Vij says. "Try a bold color or soft pastel for a surprise pop every time you open the door. It works especially well with glass fronts or open shelving."
You don't have to paint the inside and outside the same color, either. Instead, Teri Simone says, use a soft or bold tone outside, then choose a different but complementary color for the inside. If you're feeling adventurous, Sharon L. Sherman says, you can stencil a design or hand-paint a motif.
Add stained glass
"Including stained or fancy glass in cabinet doors adds that handcrafted, elegant touch and feel," Olivia Martin says. "It tempers the visual weight of upper cabinets while allowing light to filter through." Stained glass is not only beautiful, it adds a deeply artistic element to your kitchen upgrade while still keeping the contents of the cabinet hidden. If you don't want to fuss with glass, you can also try decorative metal inserts like mesh or pressed tin, Sharon L. Sherman notes.
Speaking of light, it plays a critical role in the look and feel of the kitchen. "The most underrated element of your cabinetry design is lighting," Martin adds. "Built-in lighting — under-cabinet task lamps, in-cabinet accent lights, or LED strips behind glass front doors — can effectively change the mood and usability of a space. It turns cabinets into design objects." Just a few lights here and there can transform even the most mundane storage into unexpected cabinet styles.
Go for an ultra-matte finish
We tend to think of cabinets as needing to have semi-gloss or gloss finishes, but that's far from the truth, says Matthew Lentz: "Ultra-matte finishes now play a big role in European slab cabinets that are bringing minimalism to a new level of luxury." This is one of the best unexpected cabinet styles for a low-cost kitchen upgrade, because all you need is the paint and the tools. Make sure you use the right tools, though. Many cabinets look unpolished with brushstrokes, so you might want to invest the money and time into renting and learning how to use a paint sprayer.
Worried this won't make a big enough difference? That's where you're wrong, Teri Simone says. "If a full cabinet replacement isn't in the cards, cabinet refacing can be a game-changer! You keep the bones of your existing cabinets but replace the doors and drawer fronts, so it feels like a full renovation without the cost or mess of one," she says. "You'll be amazed at the transformation."
Mount vintage cabinets or use reclaimed wood
One of the most unexpected cabinet styles? A thoroughly expected style, but from ages past. "Mounting vintage cabinets or using reclaimed wood is another way to make your space feel special," Teri Simone says. "The imperfections and patina bring warmth and authenticity that new cabinets just can't replicate." Rachel Blindauer agrees, and raves about its potential. "Reclaimed wood introduces soul. Using it for island cabinetry or select uppers adds warmth and tells a story — a subtle nod to sustainability and craftsmanship," she says.
The good news is, you've got serious options here. Think barn wood, old flooring, or salvaged beams, Olivia Martin suggests. You can also use turned legs, decorative feet, or furniture-style trim to make floor-level cabinetry feel bespoke and heirloom, she says. You can also consider putting an old beam above your range hood or over a bar to add charm and history, as Sharon L. Sherman recommends.
Hang upper cabinets horizontally
Cabinets traditionally take a rectangle shape, where the short side is horizontal and the long side is vertical. In many kitchens, that's a plus because it draws the eye upward and makes the ceiling feel further away. However, you can play with the tension of shape in your kitchen upgrade without actually having to introduce unexpected cabinet styles. How? Turn the cabinets on their sides.
"Hang the upper cabinets horizontally instead of vertically," says Paul Dashevsky, co-CEO of GreatBuildz.com. "In this case, the entire cabinet door opens up with hydraulic arms. It's a unique look, plus it creates a wide space for larger kitchen items." You can use this technique on its own or pair it with floating cabinetry, which lends visual lightness to smaller spaces, notes Olivia Martin.
Try a two-toned painting approach
Pairing two tones leads to truly unexpected cabinet styles, and there are many ways to capitalize on this, from full remodel to on-the-cheap kitchen upgrade. "Painting uppers and lowers in different colors is a simple way to make a space feel more custom and layered," Priya Vij says. "Go classic with something like white and navy, or try a softer combo like sage and cream."
One of the best tricks is to paint lower cabinets dark and upper cabinets light, which adds light and airiness. "This trick is especially effective in kitchens that lack natural light and impart a level of designer polish that isn't too difficult to accomplish," Olivia Martin says. Small kitchens benefit from this too, because it draws the eye upward and keeps the tight space from feeling oppressive.
Add vented doors
Vented doors are a nod to days gone by, when ventilation was harder to come by and refrigerators were a thing of the future. While vented doors don't perform the same food-saving services they once did, though, they're still unexpected and charming. "Vented doors are a nice touch if you're after a vintage or more curated look. They add character," Micheal Hartel says. If you like to keep root veggies in the cupboard, that airflow does get put to good use, and it can help dishware dry faster too. Plus, it looks simple, pretty, and summery.
"Cabinet doors with laser-cut patterns, perforation, or custom detailing are on the rise," Priya Vij says, adding that "It's a clever way to add personality, ventilation, or even hide speakers or appliances."
Use unconventional hardware
"One of the easiest ways to give your cabinets a fresh look is by changing the hardware," Priya Vij says. "You can go bold with oversized pulls, mixed metals, or sculptural shapes, or keep it classic with timeless finishes and clean lines." Either way, she says, hardware is an amazing source of instant personality, acting as the jewelry of the room.
You don't have to stick to metal, either. You can try ceramic, such as these Craft Trade Assorted Mandala Knobs for Cabinets and Drawers or Vintage Ceramic Ivory Pumpkin Cabinet Knobs, available in multiple colors. Other ideas include leather pulls, antique brass bin cups, or stone toggles, Rachel Blindauer says. Think of your hardware like the jewelry of the kitchen. Plan it thoughtfully, but don't fear making a statement.
Consider a Dutch larder or hutch
"A tall cabinet with stacked drawers and doors, the Dutch larder is the ultimate blend of charm and utility," Rachel Blindauer says. "It adds vertical drama and a distinctly European feel, especially when finished in a moody color or adorned with vintage hardware." Though a Dutch larder can take on many shapes, it's more or less a freestanding cabinet with double doors opening onto roomy shelving and cubbies.
If you like, you can simply place this in your kitchen or dining room, but you can also build it into the wall. "Look for old hutches or sideboards at flea markets and attach them to the kitchen wall as built-ins for extra style and history," Matthew Lent says. It's a great way to connect your home to the stream of life around you.
Upgrade to reeded glass
"Lately I've been drawn to more textured looks," Micheal Hartel says. "Reeded or fluted cabinet fronts are a great way to add subtle detail, they feel custom and handcrafted without overwhelming the space." Smoked glass is another refined option, he says. It keeps things feeling open, but offers some privacy at the same time, all while keeping the room relatively neutral if stained glass isn't your thing.
Installing inserts doesn't cost that much, especially if you have existing glass-fronted cabinets. If not, you can ask cabinet makers about buying doors only, so that you don't have to replace the full cabinet. Just know that it's probably not the best idea to use an organization technique such as stacking organizers here, since they might show behind the glass and ruin the effect.
Experiment with beadboard and planking
Putting unexpected cabinet styles into your beach house or mountain cabin? Beadboard and planking are great materials for your kitchen upgrade. "If you're craving something casual or coastal, plank cabinetry gives that laid-back, beachy vibe while still feeling timeless and clean," Teri Simone explains. Priya Vij agrees, saying, "Beadboard adds subtle texture and a hint of vintage charm, especially when paired with an unexpected color." She loves it for cabinet fronts, island bases, and side panels, "anywhere you want a little extra detail."
Shiplap and beadboard also work beautifully as full-height backsplashes or behind open shelving, Paul Dashevsky says. "Admittedly, it's not as durable as tile, but it's a great modern farmhouse look." As it's not that expensive, it's also a great way to upgrade the look of the room affordably.
Try a metal-framed glass door
Glass is always beautiful, so as long as you don't have six children and Beethoven the dog running through your kitchen, why not consider applying it more broadly? "Another unique approach is metal-framed glass cabinetry, often seen in black or bronze finishes," Olivia Martin says. "These offer an industrial-luxe feel, creating a refined edge while maintaining openness. They're especially stunning in transitional spaces or as upper cabinets to showcase dishware."
If you're going to use unexpected cabinet styles like this one, though, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, make sure you use the same finishes throughout the rest of your kitchen upgrade, otherwise your design will clash. Second, a dramatic aesthetic like this one should be the star of the show, so pair it with more muted countertops, walls, and flooring.
Ditch the handles
Handles are commonplace in the kitchen, but if you're seeking more unexpected cabinet styles, it's time to ditch them in your next kitchen upgrade. "Flat panel cabinets with no handles can give you a sleek modern look if that's what you're seeking," Paul Dashevsky says. "These cabinets have push-to-open hardware that snaps open when you push the drawer or cabinet door." Since flat-panel doors offer major dividends vis-à-vis minimalism or Scandi inspiration, this is a common approach.
If you find push-to-open doors annoying or your arthritis won't agree to this plan, there are other ways to hide your hands. "Pull handles or recessed pulls can help your cabinets look simpler and modern," Matthew Lentz says. "It fits very well in modern-style kitchens or bathrooms as clean lines are valued there."
Take them to the ceiling
When in doubt about how to achieve unexpected cabinet styles, go up. "Running cabinets all the way to the ceiling is a detail that makes a big difference," Micheal Hartel says. "It draws the eye up, gives you more storage, and gets rid of that awkward dead space." Plus, it offers a whole lot of charm and convenience, which is why Sharon L. Sherman plans a floor-to-ceiling pantry into every kitchen she designs — but smaller spaces work too. "I love to hide small appliances or even coffee bars behind retractable doors," she says.
You don't have to add extra cabinets to go all the way to the ceiling, though. "Unless the kitchen has unusually high ceilings, I will extend the wall and tall cabinets with molding to match the design style of the kitchen." This brings the cabinets up to full height while giving you a subtle touch of elegance.
Use cute locks
"Cabinetry is one of the most enduring design decisions in a home, so it's worth thinking beyond trends," Rachel Blindauer says. "Good cabinetry doesn't just organize your things — it organizes your experience. It should delight you in small ways, every day. Whether that's a quirky lock, a whisper of color inside a drawer, or the satisfying glide of a well-made hinge, the goal is not just to store — but to elevate."
When it comes to unexpected cabinet styles for your kitchen upgrade, not much surprises more than cute locks. Little metal attachments not only keep your doors from swinging open (which is especially useful if you have little grabby hands around), but they hearken to an older time, bringing a bit of the past into the present. You can get Brass Cabinet Latch with Twist Knobs and Traditional Large Oval Turn Cabinet Latches online, or you can speak to an interior designer and see what they think.