19 Unexpected Cabinet Styles That Totally Upgrade Any Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cabinets aren't the most exciting topic in the world. To anyone who's not planning a kitchen upgrade, in fact, they're about as exciting as watching paint dry ... on cabinets. A cabinet's a cabinet's a cabinet, right? Well, yes and no. Kitchen cupboards don't get enough credit for their ability to bring fun, whimsy, and surprise to an otherwise plain, practical room.

There are always lazy susans, cabinet organizers, and smartly placed hooks you can use to spruce up your kitchen, but that's not much more interesting than the paint-drying thing. We're here to talk about the massive effect unexpected cabinet styles can have on a room with just a few updates.

"Cabinetry is one of the most visually dominant elements in a kitchen or bathroom, so its style, color, and finish set the entire tone for the space," says Teri Simone, head of design and marketing at Nieu Cabinet Doors. "Whether you want something timeless and tailored or bold and playful, your cabinets are where that personality really shines." She adds that because they take up so much of your wall space — and at eye level, no less — they really set the tone for the entire room.

"Your cabinets are what tie the whole space together," agrees Micheal Hartel, founder and CEO of Cabinet IQ. "It's the first thing most people notice when they walk into the room and whether you're into clean modern lines or something more classic and cozy." Whatever your taste, there's an unexpected cabinet quirk for you. Here are 19 to consider today.