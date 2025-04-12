9 Best Kitchen Cabinet Organizers Based On Reviews
Organizing the kitchen cabinets is a task that is on most people's to-do list, but finding the best storage solutions can be a tricky task. Choosing between slide-out shelves or hanging options, or deciding whether to purchase the premium brand versus the budget option, can become overwhelming. To make this decision easier, we have rounded up the best kitchen cabinet organizers, based on user reviews, to allow you to choose the items that suit you best.
From turntables to transform your corner cabinets to pull-out shelves to accommodate your heavy cookware, there is something on this list for every situation and budget. Every item that made this list scored highly in customer reviews on Amazon and at least one other retailer, meaning you can trust that it has been used in real kitchens by genuine customers. If you're ready to get your kitchen sorted for good, let's jump in and explore the nine best kitchen cabinet organizers based on reviews.
Best for narrow cabinets: LYNK PROFESSIONAL® Pull Out Spice Rack Organizer
Just because you have a narrow cabinet in your kitchen doesn't mean you can't put it to good use, and this pull-out spice rack from Lynk Professional is the ideal way to maximize space. Keen home cooks know that having a robust range of spices to cook with is key to tasty meals, but storing them efficiently can be an issue, and many of us don't have the space on counter tops for a stand alone spice rack.
Reviewers comment that the pull-out spice rack is easy to install, with only two screws needing to be fitted, and makes previously dead space at the back of cabinets useful again. Herbs and spices can be accessed easily without rummaging about and knocking things over, and the thick polymer tray at the bottom of the rack means that any spills can be easily cleaned up.
The spice rack features a smooth glide mechanism that means it doesn't stick as it moves, and customers confirm that it does this well. They also note that the high sides on the rack mean the spice jars won't fall out as you pull them forward. The spice rack comes in a variety of widths and colors, and it is available in either a single, double, or triple tier, meaning you can find a size to fit, no matter what size and shape your cabinets are.
Purchase LYNK PROFESSIONAL® Pull Out Spice Rack Organizer on Amazon starting at $39.80.
Best for corner cabinets: Rev-A-Shelf Kidney-Shaped Dual Tier Lazy Susan Shelf Organizer
Corner cabinets, in theory, make good use of space in the kitchen, but they can be a nightmare to organize. Items get pushed back into the depths of darkness and forgotten about forever, or at least until your next big spring clean. This kidney-shaped lazy Susan turntable from Rev-A-Shelf is the solution to your corner cabinet issues, allowing you to easily reach the produce at the back of the cupboard and prevent it going past its best before date.
Customers comment on how easy the turntable is to install, especially if you enlist the help of a YouTube video for demonstration. The shelf consists of two shelves that rotate independently and reviewers have noted how sturdy the item is. Unlike wire turntables that cause items to fall over as it rotates, the robust plastic construction of the Rev-A-Shelf items keeps everything upright. It comes in four different sizes, from 18 inch to 32 inch, so there should be an option to suit your corner cabinet needs.
Customers also comment on the smoothness of the lazy Susan as it turns, comparing it favorably to other brands. If you are looking to make good use of the dead space in your corner cabinets, this lazy Susan is a great option that will save you having to rummage about blindly looking for that jar of pesto in your pantry.
Buy Rev-A-Shelf Kidney Shaped Dual Tier Lazy Susan Shelf Organizer on Amazon starting at $101.99.
Best for heavy items: HOLDN' STORAGE Pull Out Cabinet Organizer
When organizing your kitchen cabinets, it can be tricky finding a place for particularly heavy items, including stacks of dishes, pots, and the various types of pans that every baker should have. These items often end up at the back of the bottom cabinet, piled up on top of each other, which means it's a real hassle to pull them all out whenever you need them. The perfect solution to this cumbersome issue is the HOLDN' STORAGE Pull Out Cabinet Organizer, which allows you to easily access heavy items from the back of the cabinet by pulling the entire shelf toward you.
Reviewers love the shelves, commenting that they are incredibly sturdy and pull out smoothly. They also like that they can organize their kitchen efficiently, in some cases purchasing several different sizes to use across multiple cabinets. What's more, the shelves are easy to install yourself and come with clear instructions on how to do so. They have a capacity of up to 50 pounds, so you will be able to store even your heaviest cast iron cookware on them.
There are various sizes to choose from, starting at 8 inches wide and going all the way up to 30 inches, and they are all 21 inches deep. However, the 30-inch cabinet organizer is only available on the brand's official website. By choosing the right size for your cabinets, you can finally give your heavy cookware the respect it deserves and showcase it in your cupboards, instead of relegating it to a pile in the back corner.
Purchase HOLDN' STORAGE Pull Out Cabinet Organizer on Amazon starting at $52.99.
Best for cookware storage: LYNK PROFESSIONAL® Pull Out Pot Lid and Cookie Sheet Organizer Rack
Your well-meaning attempts to organize the kitchen neatly can often be thwarted by non-uniform items, and pan lids can be some of the worst. If you need to stack your pans inside each other to save space, what on earth are you supposed to do with all the lids?! In this case, the LYNK PROFESSIONAL® Pull Out Pot Lid and Cookie Sheet Organizer Rack is precisely what you need to keep all of your mismatched items as tidy and organized as possible.
Buyers love the smooth gliding action of the shelf, allowing you to see at a glance all the items at the back and access them without having to lift out the ones in front. Installation also gets high marks, with customers able to install it themselves without too many issues. Some customers were slightly disappointed that the shelf does not pull out completely, meaning that very large lids are difficult to maneuver in and out, but as long as you can store small lids back there, it shouldn't be too much of an issue.
The shelf is sturdy and can hold all of your best cooking pans and baking sheets, as well as multiple pan lids, making it the ideal alternative to balancing your lids on top of random piles of crockery. (However, you can always rely on this lid storage hack if you'd rather use this organizer to store your cookware.) The organizer rack is also available in two sizes, including a standard cabinet option and an extra large option for wider spaces.
Purchase LYNK PROFESSIONAL® Pull Out Pot Lid and Cookie Sheet Organizer Rack for $54.80.
Best for maximizing vertical space: DecoBros 3-Tier Counter and Cabinet Corner Shelf Organizer
No matter how organized your kitchen cabinets are, it can still be difficult to use the vertical space to its maximum potential, which is where the Deco Brothers 3-Tier Counter and Cabinet Corner Shelf Organizer comes in. This practical organizer allows you to stack items vertically while still being able to access the ones below, meaning you can make full use of the height of your cupboard in an efficient way.
Customers love the fact that no assembly is required, allowing them to take advantage of them immediately. Reviewers consider them to have a sturdy build and love that they can fit bulky items on to them too. The tiers are not adjustable, though, so you may need to find somewhere else for your taller items. The shelves are made from strong iron, with a black or chrome finish that will look attractive in your cabinet or even in the corner of your worktop.
The compact size of these shelves also makes them versatile and means that they will fit in the corner of most kitchen cabinets. For a simple and attractive way to organize your kitchen, this shelf will do the job nicely.
Purchase DecoBros 3-Tier Counter and Cabinet Corner Shelf Organizer on Amazon for $24.97.
Best for smaller items: Joseph Joseph CupboardStore Compact 3 Tier Shelf Organizer with Drawer for Cabinet
If you're looking for a stylish and compact cabinet storage option, this shelf organizer from Joseph Joseph has to be up there. As a brand, they simply don't make items that aren't fabulous, and despite this petite shelf organizer being a minimalist gray, it is still going to look great in your kitchen cupboard. The built-in miniature drawer is a genius addition and is a handy place to store tiny items such as sachets and bouillon cubes for soup.
Customers love the fact that this shelf can help to organize smaller items and raise up the ones at the back to make them visible. They liked that it helped keep cabinets free of clutter and looks stylish too. Some commented that the shelf was much smaller than they were expecting, though, so be sure to measure before you purchase. Also, note that the drawer is not secured to the shelf and is fully removable, which some folks found issue with. However, this feature may in come in handy for those who value the accessibility of a pull-out drawer.
What's more, the plastic construction means the unit can easily be wiped with a damp cloth if any of your pantry items spill on it. Ultimately, if you're in need of a lightweight shelf for smaller items, this Joseph Joseph option is a great purchase.
Purchase Joseph Joseph CupboardStore Compact 3 Tier Shelf Organizer with Drawer for Cabinet on Amazon for $24.21.
Best for taking advantage of unused space: Better Houseware Coffee Mug Under-Shelf Mug Rack
Organizing your mugs neatly can be a frustrating task in the kitchen; a mug tree takes up a lot of room on the countertop, but lining them up in a cabinet means losing lots of premium space. Enter, the Better Houseware Under-Shelf Mug Rack, which allows you to hang your cups inside your cabinets in space that would usually go to waste.
Customers find this item to be versatile, as it can hold different styles of mugs and cups. They say that installation is easy — simply slide the stabilizer hooks onto the shelf above and it is ready to use. That said, some customers are concerned that the lack of screws makes the shelf flimsy, especially if lots of heavy coffee mugs are being stored on it. Some buyers, therefore, recommend installing screws for extra support. If you want your cups to hang freely but still keep them out of sight, this under-shelf option is a great buy.
Purchase Better Houseware Coffee Mug Under-Shelf Mug Rack for $15.99 on Amazon.
Most versatile: Rev-A-Shelf Pull-Out Kitchen Cabinet Pantry Organizer
If you're looking for a versatile cabinet organizer, and you're not quite sure what you are going to put in each cupboard, this Rev-A-Shelf Pull-Out Kitchen Cabinet Pantry Organizer is the ideal solution. This sturdy hanger has seven hooks, allowing you to suspend plenty of items from the top of your cabinet. Reviewers appreciate the quality and sturdiness of the item, meaning you can feel confident using it to hang your heavy pots and pans. They also comment on the smoothness of the sliding mechanism, and its soft close feature, which means you don't have a one-person percussion solo every time you return it to the cabinet.
The versatility of this item comes from the ability to install it easily into whatever type of cabinet you wish. You can hang cleaning supplies, cookware, large cooking utensils, or even dish towels, and some reviewers admit to purchasing it multiple times for different uses. Depending on the height of your cabinets, hanging items from the top could free up lots of space on the shelf below, meaning you can increase your kitchen storage space dramatically. However, if you have a particular use in mind for this slide-out hanger, be sure to measure your cabinet carefully beforehand, as some customers commented that they didn't have as much clearance inside the cupboard as they had hoped. While this items may not boast thousands of reviews, it is clearly well loved by those who gave it a chance.
Purchase Rev-A-Shelf Pull-Out Kitchen Cabinet Pantry Organizer for $102.99 on Amazon.
Best overall: Simple Houseware Over the Cabinet Door Organizer Holder
For the ultimate kitchen cabinet organizer that maximizes storage and uses up space that is usually wasted, this over-the-cabinet door organizer from Simple Houseware is the answer. This organizer is highly rated and can be used in so many different ways. For instance, customers love that there is no installation required — simply slip it over the top of the cabinet door and it is ready to fill, though you can screw it onto a different surface if you wish. Many customers use it to store their cutting boards and find it a very efficient use of space, but it can hold all sorts of items, including plates and baking trays. You can even forgo the hooks and mount the frame to a wall or the back of the pantry door.
The organizer comes with foam padding on the underside of the hook, meaning you don't need to worry about it scratching the top of the door. Before purchasing, just be sure to check the dimension of both the organizer and your cabinets carefully, as some reviewers found that there were gaps between the hooks and the top of the door, or that the cabinet didn't close fully once they installed the hanger. That said, with its easy installation and versatile uses, this over-the-door storage solution is a must-have to help get your kitchen cabinets organized.
Purchase Simple Houseware Over the Cabinet Door Organizer Holder from Amazon for $24.97.
Methodology
With so many kitchen cabinet organizers available, we used customer reviews to help decide the best one in each category. Each item on this list scores highly in customer reviews across multiple stores, including Amazon, and we took positive and negative reviews into account when selecting the best ones. Key factors were ease of installation, range of sizes, and durability to help ensure your purchase will last. While practicality was important, choosing items that reviewers considered aesthetically pleasing was also a factor, so your kitchen still looks fabulous when you open the cabinet doors.