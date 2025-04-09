This Might Be The Easiest Way To Upgrade Your Kitchen Cabinets (And It's Super Cheap Too)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Kitchen space is forever in short supply, even if you're not constantly stocking up with the newest culinary tools and gadgets. While some of these issues, like a lack of floor space, can be solved with the trendy kitchen island alternative that is a chef's table, increasing storage space requires more creative solutions. Sure, you can get more cabinets put in, provided you have the space. But a much cheaper, faster, and versatile solution is to use hooks. Many kitchen objects, from oven mitts to utensils to cups, can be stored hanging. If you want to refresh your kitchen while you're at it, there are several ways to update cabinets without painting them. Use stick-on wallpaper on the outside surface, line the insides with bright vinyl sheets, and add some hooks — your kitchen will feel like a new and more spacious version of itself.
Since cabinets typically run along the length of the counter over or under various work surfaces, place hooks according to what the work area is used for. For example, you can affix stand mixer attachment tools close to the counter where you generally place the appliance. Also consider the weight of what you plan to hang and whether adhesive will suffice or you'll need screw-in hooks. When using screws, it's crucial to ensure they don't come out from the other side to avoid ruining your cabinet. Finally, when installing hooks, always check the clearance space below to ensure there's room for whatever you plan on hanging there.
Use mug hooks to make room for more glassware
Mugs often take up a disproportionate amount of cabinet space since they can rarely be stacked, and their shapes and handles result in a lot of wasted space between them. Mug hooks, like EigPluy's coffee cup holders, are simple strips with spaced-out hooks that you can hang mugs from. These can be attached under a cabinet, but where they really shine is when they are used to utilize the space in the top half of a cabinet shelf which would otherwise remain empty.
Some cabinet shelves are tall enough to store bottles, but if they are being used for short things like cups, then the top half of the space is most likely unutilized. This space can be put to use by hanging cups from the roof of the shelf. By storing half of the cups on the cabinet floor and hanging the others above on mug hooks, you can limit the cups to taking up a fraction of the space they normally would.
Hang slide hooks for small kitchen tools
Everyone has one of those drawers that is a jumble of small kitchen items that you have to rifle through whenever you're looking for something. It could be a pair of scissors, can and bottle openers, knife sharpeners, or another little tool. Such objects are not needed often enough to store outside and aren't important or large enough to justify a separate spot, so they end up in the catch-all drawer. Anysent's multifunctional slide rail hook is perfect for such objects. Since you can adjust the distance between the hooks, it can accommodate tools of various sizes. Such rail hooks are ideally placed on the inside of a cabinet door so the objects hung on them stay out of sight until needed.
One thing to watch for with hanging objects on cabinet doors is that they'll invariably rattle whenever the door is opened or closed. This is easily solved by either lining the door with cork to mute the sound, or by fixing a magnetic strip below the slide rail to keep small metallic tools firmly in place whenever the door is opened.
Place utility hooks under kitchen cabinets for large spoons and small utensils
Utilizing vertical space is a repeated theme you'll come across when trying to make the most of your kitchen cabinets. This isn't just for inside the cabinets but also below them. There's usually a ton of space between the bottom of a wall mounted cabinet and the counter, and because of its close proximity to kitchen work surfaces, this is prime storage space for frequently used utensils. There are several options for the kinds of hooks you can affix under cabinets, so consider the workspace closest to them. For example, rotating utility hooks can be used to hang large stirring and slotted spoons as well as small pots and pans. These versatile hooks are, therefore, great for having tools close to your cooking range.
When using plastic hooks, make sure they're not near a heat source that could damage them. Or, you could get metal hooks instead. Also check for clearance space, especially directly over the cooking range. Since you may have large pots on the stove from time to time, you don't want the utensils hanging from these hooks to come in the way.
There are also more specialized hooks, like Dreyoo's stand mixer attachment holders. These can be positioned over where you generally place your stand mixer. You can also attach simple hooks under a cabinet to hang bananas so they don't get bruised; Josmimic's banana hooks come in a two-pack and can be folded away when not in use. However, make sure that these too are far away from any heat source.
Easy to fix and remove J or S hooks
While most of the hooks mentioned so far can be fixed using the adhesive backing they come with, some hooks are even easier to install and remove. Cotobbtor's J-shaped over-the-door hooks (sometimes called S-shaped hooks) can be slid onto the top edge of cabinet doors, facing either inside or outside. They're great to keep on hand for when you temporarily need extra hanging space for, say, drying things in the kitchen or for busy nights when you're hosting.
However, since these hooks aren't fixed with any adhesive or nails, it's best to use them for cloth or plastic objects that won't get damaged if they fall. As is the case with hanging anything on cabinet doors, things may clatter. But since these hooks are temporary, you can always reposition or remove them when they're not needed.
Single hooks on cabinet sides for small, easy-to-lose objects
For one-off objects that you just don't know where to keep, get flexible adhesive single hooks, such as this 10-pack from Lomrsiul. The side of the cabinet is an oft-overlooked space that's great for hanging kitchen paraphernalia that you want out of the way until you need it. Think oven mitts, bottle openers, temperature probes, and the like. You can stick as many or as few of these little hooks as you like, and despite being adhesive, they can generally hold over 10 pounds of weight, which should be enough for most things you'd want to hang on the wall. To ensure they are fixed properly, degrease your kitchen cabinets using a solution of good old dishwashing soap first, and then make sure the surface is dry before sticking the hook.