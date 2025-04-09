This Might Be The Easiest Way To Upgrade Your Kitchen Cabinets (And It's Super Cheap Too)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kitchen space is forever in short supply, even if you're not constantly stocking up with the newest culinary tools and gadgets. While some of these issues, like a lack of floor space, can be solved with the trendy kitchen island alternative that is a chef's table, increasing storage space requires more creative solutions. Sure, you can get more cabinets put in, provided you have the space. But a much cheaper, faster, and versatile solution is to use hooks. Many kitchen objects, from oven mitts to utensils to cups, can be stored hanging. If you want to refresh your kitchen while you're at it, there are several ways to update cabinets without painting them. Use stick-on wallpaper on the outside surface, line the insides with bright vinyl sheets, and add some hooks — your kitchen will feel like a new and more spacious version of itself.

Since cabinets typically run along the length of the counter over or under various work surfaces, place hooks according to what the work area is used for. For example, you can affix stand mixer attachment tools close to the counter where you generally place the appliance. Also consider the weight of what you plan to hang and whether adhesive will suffice or you'll need screw-in hooks. When using screws, it's crucial to ensure they don't come out from the other side to avoid ruining your cabinet. Finally, when installing hooks, always check the clearance space below to ensure there's room for whatever you plan on hanging there.