The Easy Kitchen Cabinet Upgrade You've Been Ignoring This Whole Time
Sometimes, you want to refresh your kitchen without tearing it apart or spending a lot of money on the project. You want it to feel more refined, more put-together, and aesthetically pleasing without doing a whole renovation project. Whether you are prioritizing other household needs or you just want to make your kitchen look more polished, there's a little trick you can do to straighten things out — literally. Swap out your kitchen cabinet hinges for a subtle upgrade that will make a big difference.
Replacing your kitchen cabinet hinges is an easy process that only takes a few bucks. It's not a shiny new light fixture or a costly full kitchen remodel that's likely to catch the attention of anyone who sees a glimpse. Your eye won't see too many flashy changes, and your guests might not even notice a difference — at first. But upgrading your kitchen cabinet hinges changes the bones of the space. It straightens out those doors, puts an end to any weird squeaks or rusty spots, and lifts your kitchen just enough to give off more put-together vibes.
Upgrade your kitchen hinges for a smoother experience and a touch of luxury
There are dozens of different kinds of kitchen cabinet hinges, and each has some value to bring to the table. So, while swapping your kitchen cabinet hinges might be a simple upgrade, you should put some thought into the project. Use a collection of hinges based on the type of cabinets you have and how you've organized your kitchen (we suggest organizing your kitchen for efficiency to avoid mistakes that could leave you in a pickle).
Pair different colors, styles, and shapes of hinges with painted or finished cabinets to match your aesthetic and enhance the décor you already have, or make them disappear completely. Add a touch of detail with inset hinges, simplify installation with flush hinges, hide all the hardware with invisible hinges, or correct misaligned cabinets with offset hinges. The list goes on and on. New hinges are great to pair with a project to declutter messy kitchen cabinets – you're already working on the cabinets and it's not much of an extra step to add to the project. At the end of the whole thing, you'll have organized cabinets and a kitchen that has straight lines with smoothly-opening cabinet doors.