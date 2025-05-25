This Unique Cabinet Upgrade Makes Your Kitchen Storage Do Double Duty
Organization meets creativity with this quirky way to upgrade your cabinets. Not only will you refresh your space, but you'll give yourself a canvas for something else entirely. You'll be able to leave yourself notes, sketch out meal plans, let the kids draw to their hearts' content, and find what you need in your kitchen, quick as a flash. It's a way to a colorful, coordinated, and efficient kitchen — and the dream all starts with a bold decision to cover your kitchen cabinets in chalkboard paint.
Painting your kitchen cabinets entirely might seem a bit oppressive at first, but chalkboard cabinets are a whimsical addition to a kitchen and a great way to artfully label the contents of each cabinet. It makes it easy to find that portable blender you rarely use and remember where you stashed water bottles when you de-cluttered your kitchen. You can also reserve space on chalkboard cabinets for family messages and grocery lists. The magic of chalkboard cabinets is that you get to truly make them your own and really let your personality shine through.
Turn kitchen cabinets into blank canvases with chalkboard paint
Chalkboard cabinets are one of those simple tricks to keeping your kitchen looking great and working efficiently. Sure, there are other ways to accomplish both of those goals if covering your cabinets in handmade drawings isn't your thing (check out our list of the best kitchen cabinet organizers!). But if you are willing to commit to this playful aesthetic, it's an easy project.
You don't have to do any sanding or other prep (other than a good cleaning), remove the doors, or paint your cabinets all black to make them into chalkboards. You don't even have to paint the entire thing — just paint the inside square of one or two of your cabinets if you want to effect without committing to the entire aesthetic. You can choose different colors, too, to compliment that stainless steel kitchen aesthetic or your shabby chic vibes with Mason jar everything (those Mason jars could be worth hundreds, by the way!) Companies like Chalky Chicks and many others offer a full line of chalkboard paint in colors like matte White, matte Twilight, and Starless Night Black.