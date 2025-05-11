Take Design Inspiration From Martha Stewart For A Cabinet Color That Exudes Elegance

As they say, it's all been done before — but no one did it quite like Martha Stewart. When filming and photographing for her hit television series "Martha Stewart Living," the set was often her kitchen at Turkey Point in her home in Westport, Connecticut. Exuding both utility and elegance, Stewart's Connecticut kitchen was built in a Federal style and painted in a gray-green color called Xanadu, after the gray-greenish-leafed xanadu plant.

Playing close to sage green, a light gray-green is a powerfully calming and versatile shade that can be used in both modern and classic settings. Whether you're using it as a backdrop for colorful, eclectic furnishings or pairing it with black-and-white or bold accent colors, it's a hue that almost always comes through. The fact that the very gray-green hue adorning Stewart's kitchen cabinets and shading her line of kitchenware is once again setting the standard speaks to her lasting influence on U.S. culture and design.