What Is Dough Hydration And Why Does It Matter In Baking?

If you're like this writer, chances are good you've considered becoming A Real Sourdough Baker. Come spring 2020, recipes for sourdough cropped up all over social media, and anyone with half a domestic bone in their body suddenly dreamed of opening a cottage bakery. Turns out, as anyone who has actually tried their hand at making bread knows, there's a tad more to it than cute TikTok videos. One of the most science-y and important aspects? Hydration, or the water-to-flour ratio of a particular dough.

"Hydration is essential in bread baking to achieve elasticity and malleability, and [it] even aids with leavening," explains Trina DeKett, a former pastry chef and current operations and creative specialist at BaKIT Box. "Further, hydration directly affects how quickly our dough ferments, the volume of both the dough and final product, and even the final structure of the crumb." When creating different kinds of breads, she adds, it's essential to be aware of your hydration, as its properties fundamentally alter the result.

Hydration is a basic concept, but it's tricky to get right, especially as there are different hydration requirements at different stages of making dough (e.g. with starter, sponge, poolish, and the dough itself). For some baked goods, it doesn't matter as much, but for higher-precision ones such as sourdough bread or pizza crust, where you're looking for specific qualities, it really does matter. Chowhound asked the experts everything there is to know.