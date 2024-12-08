How To Easily Make Pasta Dough

Whether you're talking tagliatelle, ravioli, pappardelle, or tortellini, fresh pasta is just better. Certain brands of dry pasta can be very good, but the fresh stuff is different. It has a deeper flavor, softer mouthfeel, and a richer color when made with eggs.

Although making pasta from scratch might sound intimidating, it's probably not as hard as you think. True, recognizing proper dough hydration and elasticity comes with time, but even the most experienced pasta makers started somewhere. By following the method and tips we've outlined below, you can jump right in and start making a batch of homemade egg pasta dough right away.

This same dough is used to make a variety of types of fresh pasta. When you've got the basic method down, you can jazz it up by adding ingredients to achieve different colors, textures, and tastes. You might even wind up saving a little money by making pasta at home. Regardless, you can't put a price tag on the satisfaction of crafting something with your hands and enjoying the delicious results.