17 Mistakes Everyone Makes Baking Homemade Bagels

Many home bakers are dubious about bagels. Yes, they're a classic breakfast staple and yes, they're absolutely delicious with cream cheese and lox or nova salmon. They're also versatile, easily transforming into garlic bagel bites or savory breakfast casseroles in a pinch. But there's no need to make them at home, right?

Well, right and wrong. Although it's easy to buy bagels at the store, they're expensive, which is a pure labor premium considering how cheap main ingredients such as flour, and yeast really are. Believe it or not, you can even make bagels with two ingredients: Greek yogurt and self-rising flour. They don't have to be hard, either, considering how few ingredients they involve. What's admittedly more difficult about bagels is the number of steps, which some people find understandably alarming.

Again, though, these don't have to be off-putting, as long as you know the best approach to each one. In that spirit, let's take a look at the most common mistakes people make with homemade bagels, the better to avoid them tomorrow and elevate your breakfast today.