The Important Step You Can't Skip When Making Homemade Pasta

Compared to opening a box of store-bought pasta, making homemade pasta is definitely more time-consuming — but it's absolutely worth it. The taste and texture of fresh pasta can't be beat, and is leaps and bounds above any boxed pasta you can buy. Even though the process takes some time, it's important not to rush it. One part you definitely don't want to skip is letting the dough rest. Missing this step will have an impact on your dough, and your ability to work with it. Fortunately, it doesn't need too terribly long to rest — just 10-30 minutes.

For homemade pasta success, be sure to choose the best flour for pasta – 00 semolina flour offers the right texture and gluten content. Once you have your ingredients ready, use the classic volcano method to combine your flour and eggs. After kneading the dough until it's smooth and elastic, it's time to cover it and let it rest at room temperature. This short resting period makes a big difference when it comes time to roll it out. After 10-30 minutes (or up to an hour if you have the time), your dough will be ready to work with. Roll it out to your desired thickness, cut it into your favorite shapes, and you're on your way to fresh pasta perfection.