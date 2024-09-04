One Cheap And One Expensive Way To Proof Bread Faster

For your low-budget option, proofing the bread outside of a warm oven with the door open might sound simple, but it's efficient. The oven warms the dough, accelerating the fermentation, though it won't heat it so much that the bread bakes. One thing to note about the towel: Using one does help during the proofing process, but it comes with a potential drawback. According to Nathan Myhrvold, the bread might form a crusty skin if you don't watch it like a hawk while it's napping under its linen towel. To sidestep this, Myhrvold and his team put the dough in a plastic bag. They leave a bit of air in the bag to put the kibosh on the dough snuggling up to the interior walls of the bag. Transparent plastic is the way to go here because it gives you a peek at the dough the whole time. Proof the dough this way until it's ready to bake.

If you're ready to invest in a tool for consistent rises, a bread proofer might be the right fit for you. You'll find them on Amazon in a variety of prices, ranging from as little as $30 on up to several hundred dollars. However, Nathan Myhrvold offered up an idea for an inexpensive hack that allows you to MacGyver your own proofing box. Basically, you just need to use a souped-up Styrofoam cooler to replace the store-bought box. There are a number of ways to make this contraption, though this method is one of these easiest: Place a heating mat inside the cooler. And then top the heating mat with a wire rack. Place the bread in a covered bowl on top of that.

There is one extra step you can take. Connect the heating mat to a temperature controller that you'd place on the outside of the box. This allows you to watch the temperature without opening the box. You can experiment with the heater's settings to fit your needs. By employing these accelerated proofing hacks, you could be eating home-baked bread in a few hours.

