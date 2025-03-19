14 Common Mistakes That Are Killing Your Sourdough Starter

Is there anything homier than a fresh loaf of sourdough, perfectly crusty and straight from the oven? That beautiful, browned exterior and soft, fluffy interior are ideally suited to pairing with cheese, using for sandwiches, dipping in soup, and making savory bread puddings. Plus, while sourdough bread does contain gluten, it has considerably less than many other types of wheat bread. Learning to make sourdough starter is, therefore, a fun and profitable challenge for any amateur chef.

Making it even more appealing is that sourdough takes on many characteristics of your home environment, enabling you to develop a signature bread. "Wild yeast adapts to its environment," explains Odette D'Aniello of Dragonfly Cakes, "so if you bake a lot of cinnamon rolls or ferment things like kimchi nearby, your starter might take on subtle flavor notes over time." This is why some bakeries have distinctly flavored breads.

Sourdough starter is an unusual bread ingredient, a live organism that you must feed and water every day. "A sourdough starter is an almost fantastic thing — a living, breathing substance that you can customize to produce many complex flavors," says Nathan Myhrvold of Modernist Cuisine and co-author of "Modernist Bread at Home." The outcome depends on many factors, such as temperature, flour type, feeding schedule, and longevity ... all of which can become mistakes if you're not careful. Accordingly, let's take a look at the top 14 errors you might be making with your sourdough starter.