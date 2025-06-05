14 Of Julia Child's Favorite Restaurants

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Born to a wealthy family in Pasadena, California, in 1912, Julia Child didn't do much cooking in her younger years. However, when she moved to France with her husband Paul in 1948, she became enamored with French cuisine. After studying at Le Cordon Bleu, she co-wrote the cookbook "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," and would go on to star in several television cooking shows that aimed to teach viewers how to create classic French dishes. While French cuisine was clearly a favorite of Child's, her personal tastes in food and restaurants were wide-ranging.

Throughout her lifetime, Child settled in several cities and towns in the United States and France. Wherever she lived — from Paris and Provence in France to Santa Barbara in California and Cambridge, Massachusetts — she fell in love with numerous restaurants that she would frequent often. Some served French cuisine, but others specialized in seafood, succulent steaks, and tacos. Child also had a soft spot for a certain fast food burger and food court hot dog. If you want to dine like the late, great chef, these are some of Julia Child's favorite restaurants that are still open for business.