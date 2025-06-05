14 Of Julia Child's Favorite Restaurants
Born to a wealthy family in Pasadena, California, in 1912, Julia Child didn't do much cooking in her younger years. However, when she moved to France with her husband Paul in 1948, she became enamored with French cuisine. After studying at Le Cordon Bleu, she co-wrote the cookbook "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," and would go on to star in several television cooking shows that aimed to teach viewers how to create classic French dishes. While French cuisine was clearly a favorite of Child's, her personal tastes in food and restaurants were wide-ranging.
Throughout her lifetime, Child settled in several cities and towns in the United States and France. Wherever she lived — from Paris and Provence in France to Santa Barbara in California and Cambridge, Massachusetts — she fell in love with numerous restaurants that she would frequent often. Some served French cuisine, but others specialized in seafood, succulent steaks, and tacos. Child also had a soft spot for a certain fast food burger and food court hot dog. If you want to dine like the late, great chef, these are some of Julia Child's favorite restaurants that are still open for business.
Legal Sea Foods in Boston, MA
In 1961, Julia Child and her husband Paul returned to the United States from France and settled into a house in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Upon moving in, the couple modified the counters to accommodate Child's height of 6 feet 2 inches. The kitchen was also further modified to function as the set for several of Child's cooking shows. When the chef wasn't whipping up meals in her custom kitchen, the couple enjoyed dining out at restaurants in the Cambridge and Boston area. One of their favorites was Legal Sea Foods.
Child told the New York Times that she and Paul were very fond of fish, so it makes sense that Legal Sea Foods was on their radar. The company started as a small fish market in 1950 and later expanded into a wildly popular chain of restaurants serving high-quality seafood. "The good thing is you can eat reasonably and you can get fresh fish cooked right," Child said. She commented on the shellfish the restaurant served like clams, mussels, and oysters (both fresh and steamed), as well as the broiled lobster and fish. "It's very fresh — that's the beauty of it," she said. "It's simple food."
Legal Sea Foods
Multiple locations
Union Oyster House in Boston, MA
If you watched the Max series "Julia," a show that chronicles Julia Child's rise to stardom, you may have seen the Union Oyster House in Boston featured. Child frequented the restaurant often during her time in Cambridge, so much so that the restaurant made a plaque for the chef. Current owner Joseph Milano told WHDH, "It was one of Julia's favorite restaurants. She loved oysters, seafood — she was kinda the Renaissance lady." It's not surprising that Child loved the restaurant, given its reputation for excellent seafood and its illustrious history.
Union Oyster House is one of the most historic restaurants in Massachusetts, and the country for that matter. It started serving food in 1826 and hasn't stopped since, making it the oldest continuously operating restaurant in the United States. The menu features an array of classic New England dishes like clam chowder, lobster rolls, and crab cakes. Rumor has it that Child loved sitting at the oyster bar in the front of the restaurant where she could interact with people as she tucked into fresh seafood like oysters and lobster.
(617) 227-2750
41 Union Street, Boston MA
Harvest in Boston, MA
Harvest opened its doors in Boston's Harvard Square in 1975, and it wasn't long before it caught the attention of Julia Child. Over the next 25 years, she frequented the restaurant so often that even today, table 102 is referred to as "Julia's corner." In 2002, Harvest hosted a party for Child's 90th birthday replete with multiple courses. Chris Himmel, president of Himmel Hospitality Group (the current owner of Harvest), told Boston, "Even at 90 years old, Julia still cleared almost every plate of the eight or 10 courses we served."
Harvest has undergone some changes since its early days when Child was a regular patron, but it's still committed to serving fresh, contemporary American fare in an inviting setting. You can grab a seat in the dining room like Child often did or snag a seat on the patio and tuck into dishes like halibut ceviche, mushroom and miso French onion soup, and filet mignon with bone marrow aioli. Swing by for lunch and you can try the Julia Burger created in honor of Child with brandy-caramelized onion marmalade and Boursin cheese.
(617) 868-2255
44 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
La Couronne in Rouen, France
In November 1948, Julia and Paul Child moved to France after Paul accepted a job with the USIS in Paris. One of their first stops was the French city of Rouen. After some sightseeing, the couple dined at the historic La Couronne restaurant. That experience marked the beginning of Child's deep and long-lasting love affair with French cuisine. In her memoir "My Life in France," she called it "the most exciting meal of my life."
Established in 1345, La Couronne is one of the oldest restaurants in Europe and a fitting place for an introduction to classic French cuisine. The couple started the meal with a bottle of Pouilly-Fumé and a plate of fresh oysters, which Child loved. However, it was the sole meunière that truly blew her away. Child described the delicate flavor of the fish blended with the brown butter and called it "a morsel of perfection." The couple also enjoyed a green salad with vinaigrette, baguette, fromage blanc, and coffee. All up, Child said the meal at La Couronne was "of a higher order than any I'd ever had before."
+33 2 35 71 40 90
31 Pl. du Vieux Marché, 76000 Rouen, France
Les Deux Magots in Paris, France
Once the Childs had settled into the Hotel Pont Royal in Paris, their first breakfast was at Les Deux Magots. Established in 1884, the cafe has long been a gathering place for artists and intellectuals. In "My Life in France," Julia Child described how Paul was intrigued to see that not much had changed since his last visit some twenty years before, from the orange seat cushions to the lusterless brass light fixtures. Visit today, and you'll find that it's undergone a bit of a facelift. However, the menu still features classic Parisian dishes.
If you want to start the day like the Childs did, you can opt for Le Complet. It comes with your choice of coffee or tea, freshly squeezed juice, a pastry, and bread with butter and jam. Other breakfast options include eggs the way you like them, cold cuts with cheese, and croque monsieur and croque madame sandwiches. Later in the day, the cafe serves indulgent dishes like foie gras, escargots, and roasted king prawns in risotto.
+33 1 45 48 55 25
6 Pl. Saint-Germain des Prés, 75006 Paris, France
Chez Georges in Paris, France
It's easy to see why Julia Child loved Chez Georges, a traditional bistro just a few blocks from the Palais-Royal in Paris. The interior is softly lit and cozy with tables set close together under large framed mirrors. It's the kind of spot where you can settle in with a bottle of wine or two and tuck into comforting French dishes while striking up a conversation with the people sitting at the next table. It's everything you would expect from a Parisian bistro, from the relaxed atmosphere to the indulgent fare and reasonable prices.
The menu at Chez Georges features an array of French comfort food dishes. You can start with small plates like radishes and butter or duck rillettes, then move on to heartier plates like the sole meunière (one of Child's favorites) or the beef fillet with béarnaise sauce and fries. If you're feeling adventurous, you can opt for the calf sweetbreads or the veal kidney with cream sauce. Guests also rave about the Mille Feuille with vanilla bourbon custard.
+33 1 42 60 07 11
1 Rue du Mail, 75002 Paris, France
Le Grand Véfour in Paris, France
You'd be hard-pressed to find a better date-night restaurant in Paris than Le Grand Véfour. Located in the gardens of the Palais Royal, the restaurant has been operating since the 18th century and still features many of the same embellishments as it did back then. Think glittering chandeliers, ornate stucco work, and lavish paintings. When Julia and Paul Child stumbled across the restaurant, it made a huge impression on the pair, so much so that it became their regular date night spot.
Child detailed the couple's first meal at Le Grand Véfour in "My Life in France," stating that it included a meal of mushrooms and scallops in a white wine sauce, a duck dish, cheeses, coffee, and dessert. She noted that it was pretty pricey, but so enchanting that the couple felt grateful even as they paid. In an interview with the Association for Diplomatic Studies and Training, Child recalled that a meal there cost about $10 back then. While prices are significantly higher today, many say the cuisine is still just as exquisite as Child described.
+33 1 42 96 56 27
17 Rue de Beaujolais, 75001 Paris, France
El Encanto Hotel in Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, California, was always a big part of Julia Child's life. When she was a child growing up in Pasadena, her family would vacation there in the summers. Later, she and Paul would head to Santa Barbara when they were on home leave from the diplomatic service. It's a place she loved so much that she decided to retire there. In an article that she wrote for National Geographic Traveler, she outlined the spots she would take visitors in Santa Barbara, one of which was El Encanto Hotel.
Now owned by the Belmond group, El Encanto has been welcoming guests since the 1920s. It sits on a sprawling property high in the hills dotted with eucalyptus trees and stylish bungalows. Child liked to have lunch in the elegant restaurant, where the views are just as enticing as the food. She said, "The hotel has an outdoor dining terrace overlooking the bay — one of the best vistas of the city I know." In alignment with the location, the menu features California coastal cuisine like fresh seafood, vibrant salads, and rustic meat dishes.
https://www.belmond.com/hotels/north-america/usa/ca/santa-barbara/belmond-el-encanto/
(805) 845-5800
800 Alvarado Pl, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
La Super-Rica Taqueria in Santa Barbara, CA
While Julia Child made a career out of championing French cuisine, her love of good food extended well beyond France. She loved bold flavors, so it's no surprise that one of her favorite restaurants in Santa Barbara was a Mexican spot. In her article for National Geographic Traveler detailing her top dining destinations in Santa Barbara, she shouted out La Super-Rica Taqueria on North Milpas Street, calling it "one of the most authentic Mexican home-cooking restaurants around."
There's nothing fancy about La Super-Rica Taqueria. It's the kind of spot where you saunter up to the counter, place your order, and then head to one of the wooden tables on the patio to tuck into your meal. The menu features several types of tacos, as well as other classic Mexican dishes like enchiladas, tamales, and chile rellenos. If you can only try one dish, many say it should be the Super-Rica Especial. It features house-made tortillas topped with roasted pasilla chile, marinated pork, and melted cheese. You can amp it up with your choice of salsas.
(805) 963-4940
622 N Milpas St, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
In-N-Out Burger (multiple locations)
For all her expertise in haute cuisine, Julia Child had no problem indulging in a fast-food burger. Her favorite fast-food restaurant was In-N-Out, a West Coast burger chain that's been around since 1948. Several of Child's friends have spoken about how she was always up for a trip to In-N-Out. Jamie West, a former chef at San Ysidro Ranch and the Montecito Club, told the Ventura County Star about a trip he took with Child from Santa Barbara to Carmel where they ate In-N-Out burgers in the car on the way there and stopped at an In-N-Out again on the way back.
It's not surprising that Child was a huge fan of In-N-Out Burger. The chain is famous for its tasty burgers made using fresh beef patties, old-fashioned soft buns, and fresh veggies. Fans also love that there's a secret In-N-Out menu that allows you to customize your burger. "Animal style" is by far the most popular hack that will get you a patty grilled with mustard and topped with onions, pickles, and extra house spread. It's not clear how Child liked her In-N-Out burgers, but we do know that they were one of her favorite guilty pleasures.
Multiple locations
The Wine Cask in Santa Barbara, CA
You might think that after years of dining in Paris, Julia Child would have been hard to please. However, she was refreshingly down-to-earth about her hometown options. She wrote in National Geographic Traveler, "Santa Barbara's not a renowned restaurant town, but we have some perfectly nice ones." One eatery that she cited as a great dinner spot was The Wine Cask. Located in the El Paseo neighborhood, this stylish restaurant specializes in wine and bistro-style dishes like oysters Rockefeller, steak and fries, and mushroom truffle pizza.
In 2012, The Wine Cask hosted a tribute dinner on what would have been Child's 100th birthday. Executive chef Brandon Hughes created a menu featuring some of Child's favorite dishes that he had cooked for her in previous years. The menu included an appetizer of figs with burrata and wild arugula, duck confit in a fig vinaigrette, and braised short ribs with polenta and haricots verts in a tomato beurre blanc. To finish, the meal included a chocolate almond cake with chocolate icing.
(805) 966-9463
813 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Lucky's in Montecito, CA
Julia Child loved restaurants where the atmosphere was as vibrant as the food, and one spot that fit the bill for her was Lucky's Steakhouse in Montecito. "Lucky's, founded by the fellow behind Lucky Jeans, is very jolly," she said in her National Geographic Traveler article in 2002. The restaurant had only been open for two years at the time she wrote the article, but it obviously stood out for her as a stellar dining destination in the Santa Barbara area.
Lucky's offers classic steakhouse vibes with lots of dark wood, white tablecloths, and black-and-white photos of famous faces lining the walls. The menu features classic seafood starters like shrimp cocktail and smoked salmon, salads like the Caesar and iceberg wedge, and all manner of steaks and chops. You can pair your protein with sides like creamed spinach and truffle fries. And, of course, wine and cocktails are on offer. If you can't make it to Montecito, Lucky's also has locations in Malibu, New York City, and a new spot slated to open in East Hampton.
Multiple locations
San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, CA
Located in the hills of Montecito just outside of Santa Barbara, San Ysidro Ranch has seen its fair share of stars. The boutique hotel has hosted guests like Winston Churchill, Audrey Hepburn, and Bing Crosby. Laurence Olivier and Vivien Leigh got married there and the resort was John and Jackie Kennedy's honeymoon destination. Julia Child was also a fan of the resort and recommended it as a prime dinner spot in National Geographic Traveler. She commented, "San Ysidro Ranch has a good, if rather noisy, dining room."
There are actually several dining areas at San Ysidro Ranch, including a speakeasy-style bar, a veranda with a stone fireplace, and a restaurant with a terrace set in an old stone building that was once a citrus packing house. The cuisine is modern with colorful dishes that often feature fresh vegetables, fruits, and herbs from the onsite organic garden. In addition, the resort has a wine cellar with 15,500 bottles from around the world to choose from.
(800) 368-6788
900 San Ysidro Ln, Montecito, CA 93108
Costco Food Court (multiple locations)
It's hard to imagine a culinary icon like Julia Child battling the crowds at a Costco, but just like many of us, she loved a good deal. In an article written in the now-discontinued Lucky Peach culinary magazine, Barbara Fairchild, the former editor-in-chief of Bon Appetit, stated that Child was a big fan of Costco's steaks because she thought they were great quality. In addition, she said that Child would often stop by the Costco food court on her way out for one of the chain's famous hot dogs.
Costco started selling hot dogs shortly after opening in 1983, and they quickly became a hit. In 1985, the price for a hot dog and drink combo was set at $1.50, and it hasn't changed since. Even though the combos actually cost the company money, Costco's leadership team is committed to keeping the price the same. It wasn't just the price that drew Child to Costco's hot dogs though. Many sources have stated that she loved the taste. The New York Times even reported that Child loved them "as much as a fine French meal."
Multiple locations