The Single Difference Between A Croque Monsieur And Croque Madame Sandwiches

There is something about French cuisine that makes it feel a little more elevated than other types of food; possibly because of its complex techniques paired with — let's face it — fancy-sounding pronunciations. While it may be easy to throw together a lunch meat sandwich with what you have in your kitchen, the French take it one step further. These elevated lunches might include either the croque monsieur, which is a ham and cheese sandwich dipped in egg, or the croque madame, a similar ham and cheese sandwich topped with a fried or poached egg.

When it comes to these lunchtime classics, the addition of egg is actually what sets these types of sandwiches apart from the rest — and apart from each other. The croque monsieur follows a similar technique to french toast, in that the sandwich is dipped in beaten eggs before it's cooked. In contrast, the croque madame uses an egg-on-top method.