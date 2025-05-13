The 13 Most Historic Restaurants In Massachusetts
Massachusetts has a long and storied history that begins well before the birth of America 250 years ago. That history is woven into the fabric of the culture of The Bay State — particularly through the vibrant culinary scene. You'll find restaurants unlike anywhere else in Massachusetts; restaurants that tell stories of their past through the food they make and the buildings they occupy. With world-renowned towns like Salem and Plymouth, Massachusetts has a unique place in American history. Massachusetts is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country, too, some of which have remained largely unchanged through time, thanks to historic preservation efforts.
From the Founding Fathers to the Industrial Revolution, history has unfolded within the walls of some special eateries throughout the state. These 13 restaurants all tell a unique story of American history and are ultimately some of the most historic eateries in Massachusetts.
The 1761 Old Mill
Massachusetts was a leader of the Industrial Revolution and was the top textile state in America until the beginning of World War I. Because of the state's prominence in the textile and manufacturing industries, many Massachusetts towns are still littered with massive mills that began operating even before the beginning of the American Revolutionary War.
One of these mills in Westminster, Massachusetts, opened in 1761 — long before the official beginning of the American Industrial Revolution. Originally operating as a sawmill for about 100 years, The 1761 Old Mill has since been reconfigured to host a beautiful and airy restaurant with classic New England fare.
The 1761 Old Mill boasts a large outdoor seating area overlooking a river that is teeming with hungry ducks in the summertime. The menu is almost as large as the building itself, featuring an array of seafood like shrimp and scallops, Atlantic haddock, and blue crab ravioli. The restaurant also serves hearty meat dishes like teriyaki steak tips or a 12-ounce grilled New York sirloin for only $27.
Al Mac's Diner
Long before the prevalence of the classic 1950s diner, Al Mac's was up and running as a horse-drawn food wagon. Beginning operations in 1910, Al Mac's was originated by Al McDermott, who offered food and drink to underpaid mill workers around the city of Fall River, Massachusetts.
The restaurant finally became stationary in 1953, setting up shop as a stainless steel diner — the type that was becoming increasingly common for the time. In a city otherwise known for the Lizzie Borden murders and the Chow Mein Sandwich, Al Mac's became an integral part of the community. In 1999, Al Mac's Diner was named an official historic landmark, helping preserve it through time.
Though ownership has changed hands over the years, Al Mac's still offers traditional diner food at an affordable price. Most Fall River residents attend for breakfast, where you can get buttermilk pancakes for only $4 or create your own three egg omelet for $12. Some Al Mac's breakfast favorites are titled after other historical landmarks in Fall River, like "The Battleship" — a bacon, ham, egg, and cheese sandwich named after the fleet of World War II naval vessels located down the street in a nook of the city called Battleship Cove.
The Wayside Inn
The Wayside Inn in Sudbury, Massachusetts, has a long history that predates America's own independence. First opening its doors in 1716 as "a hous of entertainment for travelers," The Wayside Inn is one of the oldest operating lodgings in the country and played an integral part in the lead up to the Revolutionary War in 1775.
The original owner, David How, left the inn to his son Ezekiel, who used it as a meetinghouse for the Sudbury Minutemen in the fight against British Loyalists. Ezekiel led his militia from Sudbury to Concord, where he was present for the first gunfire of The Revolutionary War — the "shot heard round the world." Since then, historic figures including George Washington himself have stopped at the inn for a night's rest and a plate or two of classic New England cooking.
Now, with over 300 years under its belt, The Wayside Inn nods at its history throughout its menu. The bar serves what it claims is America's first mixed drink, the Coow Woow, first made with rum and ginger brandy in 1664. On the dinner menu you'll find classics like shepherd's pie, broiled sea scallops, and lobster casserole. What makes dining at the Wayside Inn really special, besides its incredibly rich history, is Sunday Dinner — a three-course meal for just $33. Choose an appetizer like crispy Brussels sprouts or roasted local beets, a main course of a traditional Yankee pot roast, and a deep dish apple pie for dessert.
Hawthorne Hotel Tavern
Salem's reputation precedes it, with the eponymous Salem Witch Trails taking place in 1692 and forever turning this quaint town into a popular tourist destination with a dark side. In the heart of the city and just down the road from Salem's famous Witch Museum, the Hawthorne Hotel Tavern welcomes seasonal visitors and Massachusetts locals to enjoy its rich history and decadent food.
The Hawthorne Hotel Tavern's history begins with its namesake, honoring the acclaimed author Nathanial Hawthorne who grew up and wrote novels, including "The Scarlet Letter" and "House of the Seven Gables" right in Salem. Now officially a part of the Historic Hotels of America, The Tavern has a robust menu that includes some light bites like the New England Cheese Board — a rotating mix of local cheeses, nuts, jams, and breads.
The Autumn Quinoa Salad — with caramelized sweet potato, roasted parsnips, and charred shallots in a rosemary-apple vinaigrette — is perfect for an October visit to the witchy city. If you've got a chill in your bones, The Tavern's own favorite selection of Steve's Seafood Chowder will warm you right up. This beefed up version of Massachusetts's famous New England clam chowder also includes shrimp, scallops, and haddock in a white creamy broth.
The Red Inn
They say it's all about location — and it doesn't get any better than The Red Inn in Provincetown, Massachusetts. Placed right at the tip of Cape Cod, Provincetown makes for a beautiful and inclusive getaway spot full of history and local flair. The beachside restaurant and lodge sits right by the shore, giving guests a breathtaking view of the Atlantic Ocean and the very spot where the Mayflower first landed in 1620.
About 200 years before The Red Inn opened in 1805, pilgrims voyaging from England debarked The Mayflower in what is now Provincetown Harbor. They moved on to settle Plymouth Colony, leaving the historic site behind for tourists to visit for centuries to come. In the early 1800s, The Red Inn was built as a private residence before converting to a hotel in 1915. Some of the Inn's first guests include President Theodore Roosevelt and First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt.
The back patio at The Red Inn has the best seats in the house, overlooking the beach and the famous Pilgrim landing spot. On a warm summer day, opt for some locally-sourced oysters from the raw bar before indulging in Pepper Crusted Filet Mignon, Fresh Local Scallops, or Creole Shrimp and Grits. You can't go wrong with anything on the seafood-heavy dinner menu. While Happy Hour is technically illegal in Massachusetts, that somehow doesn't stop The Red Inn from featuring a selection of specialty snacks and cocktails for a slightly reduced price.
Rye Tavern
Aptly located on Old Sandwich Road in Plymouth, Rye Tavern first opened in 1792 under the name The Cornish's Tavern. It was established as a meeting house by Josiah Cornish and utilized by Founding Father John Adams, as recorded in his diary just two years later in 1794.
The surrounding Plymouth area caught up to modern times, but not much besides the name has changed over at Rye Tavern. The cozy indoor dining room has largely withstood the test of time, with short ceilings reminding you that you are dining in a different era. An old brick fireplace sits in the corner, adorned with a large wooden mantle tediously decorated for every season. Rye Tavern also features a large outdoor seating area that overlooks the restaurant's own garden where many of the vegetables featured on the ever-changing menu are grown.
The restaurant now focuses on fresh farm-to-table cuisine, with offerings like Steak Frites, Fried Clams, and Salt Cod Croquettes. Whatever ingredients Rye Tavern doesn't grow in its own garden are sourced from local farmer's markets and farms across eastern Massachusetts. Staying true to its name, Rye Tavern also has a large drink menu with craft beer made right in Plymouth. Grab a can of Mayflower Porter for $12, or a Lavender Mojito mocktail with lime, mint, and soda water.
Parker's Restaurant at the Omni Parker Hotel
By now, you've seen that many of the historic restaurants in Massachusetts originated as inns before expanding to include a modern-day restaurant. Parker's Restaurant at the Omni Parker Hotel flips this trend on its head — with food so good that this incredibly successful eatery transformed into a world-class lodging.
Harvey Parker opened Parker's Restaurant in 1832 in the heart of Boston. Over 20 years later, in 1856, the remainder of the Parker House Hotel finally opened. Now, after around 170 years, it is the longest continuously operating hotel in the United States. What Parker's is most famous for, though, is the invention of the Boston Cream Pie — which was first made by Chef M. Sanzian to celebrate the hotel's opening. Since then, Parker's has had an all-star selection of guests and employees. Famed chef and Fall River native Emeril Lagasse kicked off his career as a sous chef here in the late 1970s. Before that, both civil rights leader Malcolm X and Ho Chi Minh — the former president of North Vietnam — worked in various roles at the restaurant.
Famous diners throughout the years include Ralph Waldo Emerson, Charles Dickens, Babe Ruth, Franklin Roosevelt, and John Wilkes Booth a week before assassinating Abraham Lincoln. In keeping with its history, Parker's Restaurant remains an upscale eatery serving meals like the Parker's Club Sandwich, New England Lobster Rolls, and Baked Boston Schrod, which has been on the menu since 1906.
Union Oyster House
Union Oyster House is America's oldest continuously operating restaurant, first opening in 1826 and welcoming customers in Boston ever since. Located right along the historic Freedom Trail, Union Oyster House is situated in a building constructed before the Revolutionary War, giving diners an authentic taste of Boston's vibrant history.
Before it became a seafood restaurant, Union Oyster House was headquarters for "The Massachusetts Spy," the oldest newspaper in the United States. Later, once the restaurant was established, it also became the site of the first time toothpicks were used in America. Over the next 200 years, Union Oyster House became a favorite of the Kennedy family. The upstairs dining room features J.F.K.'s favorite booth, which has since been renamed, "The Kennedy Booth," in honor of the former president.
It's more than just oysters that can be enjoyed at Union Oyster House, though you would be remiss not to try these salty gems. The Oyster House Clam Chowder is another New England classic that this restaurant has perfected, along with the Sautéed Shrimp and Scallops and a side of Boston Baked Beans. Anything on the seafood-centric dinner menu is sure to be both fresh and delicious.
Historic Tap Room at the Publick House
History is part of the name at The Historic Tap Room. Located in the Publick House Country Lodge in Sturbridge, this comfort food restaurant was founded in 1771 by Colonel Ebenezer Crafts, who later served in the Revolutionary War. Nearly two centuries later, once the United States joined World War II, The Publick House and attached restaurant became a training ground and lodging for new army recruits. The Tap Room takes its place in the inn's original dining room — complete with old hardwood floors and a beamed ceiling that take you back in time.
Now a part of the Historic Hotels of America, The Historic Tap Room serves plenty of beer on top of a refined menu. The "Publick House" Pot Roast comes with mashed potatoes and green beans for a hearty, gluten-free meal. The Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie doesn't need any modern updates — a perfectly delicate pie stuffed with carrots, onion, celery, corn, and peas. The Historic Tap Room also has a selection of vegetarian and vegan options, like the Vegan Bolognese made with cauliflower, zucchini, and carrots.
The Warren Tavern
The Warren Tavern in Charlestown is located down the street from the location of one of the most infamous battles of The Revolutionary War. The Battle of Bunker Hill took place on June 17, 1775, killing over 1000 British and Colonial soldiers. One of the revolutionaries lost that day was Doctor Joseph Warren, whom after The Warren Tavern was named. Two months before his death, Joseph Warren instructed his friend Paul Revere to take his famous ride to Lexington, warning colonialists of the British's impending invasion. Paul Revere later became a frequent customer of The Warren Tavern. George Washington also visited The Warren Tavern, and it was here where the first president's funeral address was given.
Despite its age, The Warren Tavern is still one of the coolest spots in Charlestown. It doesn't take itself too seriously — serving an array of items like Soft Pretzel Sticks with Sam Adams beer cheese, Steak + Cheese Egg Rolls, and a plethora of sandwiches named after historic Massachusetts landmarks. The Plymouth Plantation sandwich treats every day like Thanksgiving, stuffed with roasted turkey, cranberry, gravy, and of course, stuffing. The Tavern's beer list features a selection or IPAs and limited-time specials that change with the seasons.
The Black Dog Tavern
This isn't The Black Dog that Taylor Swift references in her song of the same name, but The Black Dog Tavern on Martha's Vineyard has a star-studded history of its own. As the first year-round restaurant built "on island," as Massachusetts natives call it, The Black Dog Tavern built a successful business with an iconic logo.
The Black Dog Tavern opened on January 1, 1971, right along the beach of Vineyard Haven Harbor. The owner, Captain Robert Douglas, named his restaurant after his black lab/boxer mix. Along with fresh seafood, Robert — who passed away in late April 2025 — also started selling souvenir T-shirts embellished with a silhouette image of his dog. Over time, the clothing became even more popular than the food — particularly in the 1990s when President Bill Clinton was photographed wearing a shirt from The Black Dog, and was later revealed to have given several gifts from the restaurant to Monica Lewinsky.
Now, there are Black Dog clothing shops all over Massachusetts, but there's only one Black Dog Tavern. When on "The Vineyard," check out the Tavern Mac N' Cheese with brisket or steak tips for a delicious and decadent meal. It's hard to find fresher fish than the garlic crusted Atlantic codfish — served with mashed potatoes and baby spinach. The Black Dog Clam Chowder, the restaurant's earliest dish, comes in a big bowl served with house-made croutons.
Sagres
The best Portuguese food in America can be found in southern Massachusetts, and that's partly thanks to Sagres. This white tablecloth, old-school Portuguese restaurant opened in Fall River in 1976, starting an international dining trend that has stayed with the city ever since.
Fall River, neighboring New Bedford, and the greater southern Massachusetts area has a large Portuguese population that greatly inspires the local cuisine. You can find Portuguese egg rolls at almost any Chinese takeout spot or pizza topped with Portuguese chouriço. That all began with Sagres, one of the first Portuguese restaurants in the United States.
Sagres boasts an impressive wine list featuring Portuguese glasses and bottles hard to find elsewhere in the states. The low ABV vinho verdes are a must-try, or sample the wines from various regions of Portugal like Duoro, Alentejo or the Açorean islands. Start off with a cold glass and a warm cup of caldo verde — a kale and potato soup with beans and chouriço. The Portuguese steak — bife a Portuguesa — buries a sirloin in grilled onions, a spicy red pepper, and a fried egg. Paired with a side of hand-made, home-cut fries, Sagres offers a Fall River favorite that is hard to beat.
Bell in Hand
First opening in 1795, Bell In Hand is America's longest continuously operating tavern. It was named by its original owner, Jimmy Wilson, who acted as Boston's town crier for over 50 years. Before newspapers were delivered daily to your door, townspeople relied on town criers to give them the headlines of the day. Wilson had given it all — from the Boston Tea Party to the signing of the Declaration of Independence. After Wilson's retirement, he opened up a tavern with the tongue-in-cheek name of Bell in Hand to honor his old career. Bell in Hand has been open ever since, serving food and drink for 230 years and counting.
Bell in Hand serves hefty burgers and sandwiches like the Sam Adams Burger with crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, and BBQ sauce. The menu has of course changed over time, but Bell in Hand still specializes in elevated bar food, like Bao Beef Sliders or a Warm Bavarian Pretzel. Originally, Jimmy Wilson refused to sell hard alcohol and stuck solely to beer. Now, Bell in Hand has a fairly wide cocktail menu with creative favorite like Paul Revere's Punch.