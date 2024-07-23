Julia Child's Favorite Costco Food Court Order
Iconic chef Julia Child is known for teaching American home cooks how to elevate their cooking with classic French dishes like quiche Lorraine, boeuf bourguignon, and coq au vin. She might have prepared elegant meals, but her down-to-earth attitude made her relatable in the kitchen. She once famously said, "If you're alone in the kitchen and you drop the lamb, you can always just pick it up. Who's going to know?" (via Esquire). She wasn't above eating fast food or from grocery store food courts either: Her favorite Costco food court item was reportedly the familiar quarter-pound hot dog.
In a 2017 interview for Lucky Peach, a former culinary publication founded by David Chang and Peter Meehan, Bon Appétit's then editor-in-chief Barbara Fairchild said Child would end her numerous trips to the members-only warehouse with a stop at the beloved food court. According to journalist Bob Spitz's Julia Child biography, "Dearie" (via The New York Times), the late chef "loved Costco hot dogs as much as a fine French meal." Continually ranked as one of the bulk retailer's most beloved menu items, Costco's hot dog combo comes with a 20-ounce drink and has cost just $1.50 since the '80s. Child was also fond of Costco's large meat selection, especially the steaks, which she would prepare for guests, Fairchild shared in that same interview.
Costco's $1.50 hot dogs are sticking around
With inflation on the rise, there's naturally been some concern about whether the hot dog combo would increase in price. Indeed, if it did keep up with inflation, it would cost around $4.50 today, a price most Costco shoppers would be appalled by after paying essentially the cost of a pack of gum for a meal. The good news is, Costco's leadership has been adamant that the $1.50 deal is here to stay.
According to CNN, Gary Millerchip, Costco's CFO since March, 2024, said on an earnings call, "To clear up some recent media speculation, I also want to confirm the $1.50 hot dog price is safe." The "media speculation" might be referring to a March 2024 Bloomberg interview with former long-running Costco CFO Richard Galanti. When asked, "What will happen to the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo when you are gone?" Galanti replied, "It's probably safe for a while," a response that left room for speculation that the inflation-resistant price could indeed rise with the next CFO.
The hot dog is not really just a hot dog — it's a symbol of what Costco offers: Reliability, affordability, and generous portion sizes. It's also what is known as a loss leader in business — it doesn't make the company money but serves as a marketing strategy to attract and sustain customers. Clearly, it must work if it attracts even iconic cooking legends like Julia Child.