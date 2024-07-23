Julia Child's Favorite Costco Food Court Order

With inflation on the rise, there's naturally been some concern about whether the hot dog combo would increase in price. Indeed, if it did keep up with inflation, it would cost around $4.50 today, a price most Costco shoppers would be appalled by after paying essentially the cost of a pack of gum for a meal. The good news is, Costco's leadership has been adamant that the $1.50 deal is here to stay.

According to CNN, Gary Millerchip, Costco's CFO since March, 2024, said on an earnings call, "To clear up some recent media speculation, I also want to confirm the $1.50 hot dog price is safe." The "media speculation" might be referring to a March 2024 Bloomberg interview with former long-running Costco CFO Richard Galanti. When asked, "What will happen to the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo when you are gone?" Galanti replied, "It's probably safe for a while," a response that left room for speculation that the inflation-resistant price could indeed rise with the next CFO.

The hot dog is not really just a hot dog — it's a symbol of what Costco offers: Reliability, affordability, and generous portion sizes. It's also what is known as a loss leader in business — it doesn't make the company money but serves as a marketing strategy to attract and sustain customers. Clearly, it must work if it attracts even iconic cooking legends like Julia Child.

