The Fish-Filled Meal That Helped Jumpstart Julia Child's Love Of French Cooking

Julia Child famously brought classic French cooking into American kitchens and helped lead a culinary revolution still being felt today. And if not for a meal she had on her inaugural visit to France, the world may never have had Child's accessible take on French cuisine that has helped home cooks take their food to the next level. Long before Child co-wrote her groundbreaking "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," a bestselling cookbook from 1961, and starred in "The French Chef," her long-running television show on PBS, she had a fateful lunch in Normandy that changed the course of her life.

It was November 1948, and Child and her husband Paul had recently arrived in France. Child was 36, and didn't know how to cook or speak the language. They were at Restaurant La Couronne, in Rouen, for a lunch of oysters, sole meunière, a salad, a baguette, Pouilly-Fumé white wine, fromage blanc — a tangy spreadable cheese — and coffee. "It was the most exciting meal of my life," she later recalled in her memoir "My Life in France." But it was the sole meunière that stole her heart, a dish she called "perfection."