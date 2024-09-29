Julia Child's Favorite Fast Food Restaurant Was An Iconic Choice

Though Julia Child was known for her keen instruction on the ins and outs of French cooking, she actually hails from Pasadena, California. Similarly, In-N-Out got its start only about a half hour away in Baldwin Park, California, in 1948, so both food legends are natives of the Golden State. But besides Californian solidarity, it is easy to see why Child had such an affinity for the fast food restaurant. In-N-Out is known for its commitment to quality. In fact, this is what keeps it a West Coast-based chain, as the company only sources its beef from three regional facilities and refuses to ever freeze or microwave its ingredients. In-N-Out's unwillingness to ship out its meat more than 300 miles makes it impossible to expand farther east. Its beef doesn't include any preservatives or additives either, so you can rest assured that your burger is of high quality.

This quality extends to In-N-Out's other ingredients, too, as all of its veggies are also fresh. Beyond this, the chain avoids novelty by keeping its menu simple and streamlined. This doesn't mean that your burger is bound to be basic, however, as In-N-Out also has a lengthy, unofficial "secret" menu that allows diners to completely customize their meals. Popular choices on this unofficial menu include the Flying Dutchman and the animal-style burger. As to Child's favorite order, well, we'll just have to guess (and maybe order some animal-style fries to think it over).