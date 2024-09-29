Julia Child's Favorite Fast Food Restaurant Was An Iconic Choice
Julia Child was a giant in the world of food. The beloved television chef was known for her no-nonsense approach to cooking, embracing mistakes, and focusing on simple, quality ingredients. Child hosted a cooking show that still endures as a TV classic and co-authored the famous book "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," which introduced the often intimidating subject to many American home cooks. When you think of Julia Child, you probably think of roast chicken and boeuf bourguignon, not burgers and fries. However, you would be mistaken in assuming that she didn't appreciate a good fast food meal. In fact, Child counted one special West Coast restaurant chain as one of her all-time favorites.
Yes, Child loved In-N-Out Burger — and she wasn't alone in her adoration of the beloved fast food spot. The chain is a favorite of many celebrity chefs, including Anthony Bourdain and Gordon Ramsay. Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa herself, has also justified her love for the restaurant based solely on Child's endorsement of it. And there is no wonder as to why. In-N-Out serves simple, classic fast food fare with a dogged focus on quality and simplicity above all else. The chain, which is located only in the western portion of the United States and Texas, sells burgers, french fries, and shakes that recall mid-century American dining at its best.
Why foodies love In-N-Out Burger
Though Julia Child was known for her keen instruction on the ins and outs of French cooking, she actually hails from Pasadena, California. Similarly, In-N-Out got its start only about a half hour away in Baldwin Park, California, in 1948, so both food legends are natives of the Golden State. But besides Californian solidarity, it is easy to see why Child had such an affinity for the fast food restaurant. In-N-Out is known for its commitment to quality. In fact, this is what keeps it a West Coast-based chain, as the company only sources its beef from three regional facilities and refuses to ever freeze or microwave its ingredients. In-N-Out's unwillingness to ship out its meat more than 300 miles makes it impossible to expand farther east. Its beef doesn't include any preservatives or additives either, so you can rest assured that your burger is of high quality.
This quality extends to In-N-Out's other ingredients, too, as all of its veggies are also fresh. Beyond this, the chain avoids novelty by keeping its menu simple and streamlined. This doesn't mean that your burger is bound to be basic, however, as In-N-Out also has a lengthy, unofficial "secret" menu that allows diners to completely customize their meals. Popular choices on this unofficial menu include the Flying Dutchman and the animal-style burger. As to Child's favorite order, well, we'll just have to guess (and maybe order some animal-style fries to think it over).