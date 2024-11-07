The Science Behind Why Beef And Red Wine Are A Perfect Pairing

Besides the lovely color coordination, the primary reason that experts recommend pairing steak with red wine instead of white is because of its tannins. Tannins are the chemical compounds found in wine that are responsible for its bitterness and astringency. They are found in both the wood barrels used to age wine as well as in grape skins, which is why there are far fewer tannins in white wines, since they are fermented without skin contact.

According to Kantha Shelke, because tannins bind strongly with the proteins and fats that are "abundant" in steak, "there [are] less available for bitterness and astringency on the tongue." Additionally, she notes that, "A steak's charred edges can enhance and echo the tannins in the wine for a more complex richness in flavor" than either food produces alone.

Moreover, "The alcohol in wine washes away the fats in steak and the bound tannins on the tongue, creating a smoother flavor" and "complementing [the] steak's rich texture," Shelke says. So, the next time you sit down with a perfectly seared steak and a deliciously affordable red wine blend, you'll know that they're working in harmony to create a flavor sensation that's like no other.