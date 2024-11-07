The Science Behind Why Beef And Red Wine Are A Perfect Pairing
For carnivores, there are few combinations that evoke the same timeless elegance and sensory indulgence as steak and red wine. Whether you're ordering at a steakhouse or grilling at home, the right glass of red paired with your choice cut of beef is sure to delight your palate and add a touch of romance to your meal. In fact, learning to pair red wine with steak is one of the basic lessons tackled by vino enthusiasts and professionals alike. But why exactly does the combination work so well?
For a deep dive on the science, Chowhound spoke with Certified Food Scientist Kantha Shelke, PhD. Shelke is the founder and principal at Corvus Blue LLC, a food science and research firm, as well as a food science communicator at the Institute of Food Technologists and a Senior Lecturer on Food Safety Regulations at Johns Hopkins University. She is an expert in edible chemistry and explains that the reaction between particular compounds is the reason for the pairing's success. "High-tannin red wines pair well with high-protein, fatty foods like steak because of the chemistry between proteins and fat in beef, and tannins and alcohol in red wine," Shelke says.
A chemical match made in heaven
Besides the lovely color coordination, the primary reason that experts recommend pairing steak with red wine instead of white is because of its tannins. Tannins are the chemical compounds found in wine that are responsible for its bitterness and astringency. They are found in both the wood barrels used to age wine as well as in grape skins, which is why there are far fewer tannins in white wines, since they are fermented without skin contact.
According to Kantha Shelke, because tannins bind strongly with the proteins and fats that are "abundant" in steak, "there [are] less available for bitterness and astringency on the tongue." Additionally, she notes that, "A steak's charred edges can enhance and echo the tannins in the wine for a more complex richness in flavor" than either food produces alone.
Moreover, "The alcohol in wine washes away the fats in steak and the bound tannins on the tongue, creating a smoother flavor" and "complementing [the] steak's rich texture," Shelke says. So, the next time you sit down with a perfectly seared steak and a deliciously affordable red wine blend, you'll know that they're working in harmony to create a flavor sensation that's like no other.