The Brazilian Bread That's Naturally Gluten-Free

Warm, airy, chewy, cheesy ... while also being gluten-free and keto? It sounds too good to be true, but there's a South American bread that's naturally gluten-free with no modifications. The best part? It's delicious. Pão de queijo is a Brazilian cheese bread known for its crispy exterior and soft, airy inside. The name pão de queijo translates from Portuguese to "cheese bread," though its texture and shape are quite different from the conventional loaf-shaped bread we're accustomed to in the United States.

Pão de queijo is a round, roll-shaped bread that is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. Its key ingredient is tapioca flour, which gives it a distinctive chewy texture and makes it gluten-free. The flour is typically mixed with eggs, milk, butter or oil, and grated cheese — usually Minas cheese, a semi-hard cheese from Brazil, or you can substitute parmesan, cheddar, or mozzarella. When baked, these bread balls develop a crispy, golden crust speckled with cheese while remaining airy and stretchy inside.

This beloved snack originated in Minas Gerais, Brazil, and was originally just made from leftover tapioca starch. The cheese and milk were added to the recipe about 200 years later when these ingredients became more plentiful. Today, it is often enjoyed for breakfast, as a snack, or alongside a traditional Brazilian stew called feijoada. It's tasty eaten alone, but it is also popular to dip it in sweet condiments like jam or honey.