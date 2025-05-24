This Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Hack Makes The Classic Appetizer Even Better

Red Lobster, the largest seafood chain in the world, has a namesake that suggests seafood is its signature item — but anyone who's dined there might argue that this title actually belongs to its Cheddar Bay biscuits. The biscuits were created by Kurt Hankins, the head of Red Lobster's culinary development in the 1990s, and took inspiration from Texas Toast and French bread. They were designed to replace the hush puppies on the menu that weren't doing well with customers.

The biscuits available at the restaurant chain but also sold in stores, so you can snag a box any time and turn this classic appetizer into something even better: Cheddar Bay biscuit sliders. There is no shortage of options when it comes to slider toppings, but using the biscuit as a bun is simple. Just cook the biscuits according to package instructions, and wait for them to cool a bit before slicing them down the middle horizontally, creating two buns. From there, for extra flavor, butter the inside of each biscuit half, then toast it up to create the perfect slider bun.