This Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Hack Makes The Classic Appetizer Even Better
Red Lobster, the largest seafood chain in the world, has a namesake that suggests seafood is its signature item — but anyone who's dined there might argue that this title actually belongs to its Cheddar Bay biscuits. The biscuits were created by Kurt Hankins, the head of Red Lobster's culinary development in the 1990s, and took inspiration from Texas Toast and French bread. They were designed to replace the hush puppies on the menu that weren't doing well with customers.
The biscuits available at the restaurant chain but also sold in stores, so you can snag a box any time and turn this classic appetizer into something even better: Cheddar Bay biscuit sliders. There is no shortage of options when it comes to slider toppings, but using the biscuit as a bun is simple. Just cook the biscuits according to package instructions, and wait for them to cool a bit before slicing them down the middle horizontally, creating two buns. From there, for extra flavor, butter the inside of each biscuit half, then toast it up to create the perfect slider bun.
How to fill your Cheddar Bay biscuit sliders
You can put anything you want in between the biscuit sliders, but there are a few slider styles that will work better than others. Of course, anything involving seafood will be a hit. The Cheddar Bay biscuits are a perfect complement to seafood options like lobster and crab cakes, so whipping up some lobster salad to put in between the biscuits feels like a no brainer. And if you have a little more patience, crispy crab cakes are another strong choice, as long as you choose the best crab meat.
If you don't love seafood, you can get away with just about any kind of burger, given that cheddar is a classic burger add-on. A barbecue-style burger offers plenty of savory flavor, while a jalapeño burger brings the spice. No matter what slider toppings you choose, remember not to over-work or overcook these biscuits, or they could become dry and crumbly, leaving them unstable as buns. And if you have any leftover biscuits at the end, try using them to upgrade traditional chicken pot pie.