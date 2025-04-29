What Kind Of Steak Is Usually Served At Hibachi Grills?

No, it's not just you. Steak from a hibachi restaurant always tastes so much better than the standard home-grilled fare. Sure, the seasoning and marinade play a factor, as well as the general atmosphere that makes an evening at a hibachi grill more than just a meal. Perhaps the biggest factor in making your hibachi experience a truly unforgettable one is the most quintessential factor of them all: It comes down to the quality and cut of the steak.

Chowhound recently spoke to Chef Steve, hibachi chef and private chef, about which cuts of steak he recommends for hibachi grilling. He exclusively gave us two options that he thinks are a cut above the rest (pun intended). He notes sirloin's popularity in hibachi restaurants, chalking its commonality up to its low cost relative to its quality, and indeed it ranks among chefs' preferred cuts of steak. However, for Chef Steve's money, he prefers one cut: New York strip. In his own words, this cut "has a good amount of fat, is tender, easy to cook to [temperature], and delivers great flavor." He's not alone — culinary great Jacques Pépin also hails the New York strip as his preferred cut. Whether you're at the hibachi restaurant or just looking for a good grilling option, New York strip answers the call.