This Underrated Chain Restaurant Has A Seriously Impressive Beer Selection
From Chili's to Texas Roadhouse and Olive Garden, many mainstream chain restaurants have beer on tap, but few stack up to the colossal selection that Yard House, the upscale sports bar chain, offers. Known for its new-American cuisine and laid-back atmosphere featuring plenty of high-definition televisions for sports-viewing, Yard House was founded in 1996 but didn't start picking up nationwide steam until the mid-2010s when it launched its East Coast expansion and was later named the sixth fastest growing restaurant chain in the United States by 2015. As of 2025, Yard House now operates 89 locations across the U.S., all of which feature more than 100 draft beers on tap.
By launching what it claims is the world's largest draft beer system connected to a two-story keg room, Yard House is a leading destination for beer drinkers of varying degrees of taste. The relatively small but mighty chain restaurant dedicates itself to staying ahead of the beer market curve, frequently conducting research to determine what's hot and what's not in the world of ales, lagers, stouts, and more. The high-end sports bar, "where beer and food lovers unite," serves its beer in carefully curated glass selections, offering goblets for enjoying the nuances of complex-tasting beers, 23-ounce pub glasses and 16-ounce pints for classic sipping, giant 32-ounce glasses for extra thirsty customers, and bite-sized glasses for beer flight samplers. Yard House also offers 32-ounce air-tight growlers for draft beer to-go.
Satisfying beers to try at Yard House
Yard House draft beer selections vary by location, and you're likely to find exclusive, locally brewed options across different cities. However, the chain features some mainstays across all of its locations, and there's no shortage of interesting brews to enjoy.
For the no-nonsense drinker, Yard House offers a selection of classic domestic brews like Coors Light, Miller Lite, and Michelob Ultra. The chain also offers some other familiar not-quite-domestic beers like Pacifico and Modelo, which pair well with the chicken nachos or queso dip appetizers or Baja tacos. For more adventurous drinkers, Yard House flaunts a buzzy selection of punchy sour beers like the Stupid Silly Sour or the Petrus Passion Fruit Sour, which contrast nicely with its classic hearty cheeseburger and harmonize with lighter dishes like the chain's Mediterranean salmon. When you're craving a hefty, filling stout beer, Yard House offers selections like truffle-kissed Rogue Nitro Chocolate Stout and the coffee-tinted Rogue Hazelnut Brown Nectar, best paired with barbecue-smothered wings. Not a fan of beer? Yard House also has a generous lineup of fruity ciders, which can take the sting out of its spicy Nashville hot chicken sandwich.
Yard House also offers a selection of made-in-house beers carefully brewed exclusively for the chain, including its low-ish-ABV refreshing House Lager, hoppy House IPA with notes of cedar and citrus, and House Honey Blonde with a touch of golden malty sweetness. Of course, these examples only scratch the surface of Yard House's vast and ever-evolving beer menu, which features a gargantuan selection designed to complement its American, Asian, and Tex-Mex-fusion food menu.