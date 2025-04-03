This Underrated Chain Restaurant Has A Seriously Impressive Beer Selection

From Chili's to Texas Roadhouse and Olive Garden, many mainstream chain restaurants have beer on tap, but few stack up to the colossal selection that Yard House, the upscale sports bar chain, offers. Known for its new-American cuisine and laid-back atmosphere featuring plenty of high-definition televisions for sports-viewing, Yard House was founded in 1996 but didn't start picking up nationwide steam until the mid-2010s when it launched its East Coast expansion and was later named the sixth fastest growing restaurant chain in the United States by 2015. As of 2025, Yard House now operates 89 locations across the U.S., all of which feature more than 100 draft beers on tap.

By launching what it claims is the world's largest draft beer system connected to a two-story keg room, Yard House is a leading destination for beer drinkers of varying degrees of taste. The relatively small but mighty chain restaurant dedicates itself to staying ahead of the beer market curve, frequently conducting research to determine what's hot and what's not in the world of ales, lagers, stouts, and more. The high-end sports bar, "where beer and food lovers unite," serves its beer in carefully curated glass selections, offering goblets for enjoying the nuances of complex-tasting beers, 23-ounce pub glasses and 16-ounce pints for classic sipping, giant 32-ounce glasses for extra thirsty customers, and bite-sized glasses for beer flight samplers. Yard House also offers 32-ounce air-tight growlers for draft beer to-go.