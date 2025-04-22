California-Style Pizza Bends The Rules In The Most Delicious Ways

Pizza's great superpower is its adaptability. Different types of pizza are made differently. New York-style pizza is characterized by its big thin slices while Detroit-style pizza is a deep dish square. But the Midwest and East Coast don't have a monopoly on pizza. The West Coast has its own version of this favored food: the glamorous California-style pizza. California-style pizza separates itself with its smaller size, thin hand-tossed crust,and creative toppings that are seasonal and locally sourced — and the topping combinations can be quite inventive.

Sure, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, tomatoes, and onions can be found on a California-style pizza, but the Golden State pies are more likely to be crowned with healthy, gourmet options and pairings like shrimp, creamy avocado, peppery arugula, and sun-dried tomatoes; roasted beets and goats cheese; or bold, satisfying picks like those that top the iconic California Pizza Kitchen pizza which includes BBQ chicken, smoked gouda, cilantro and red onions.