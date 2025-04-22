California-Style Pizza Bends The Rules In The Most Delicious Ways
Pizza's great superpower is its adaptability. Different types of pizza are made differently. New York-style pizza is characterized by its big thin slices while Detroit-style pizza is a deep dish square. But the Midwest and East Coast don't have a monopoly on pizza. The West Coast has its own version of this favored food: the glamorous California-style pizza. California-style pizza separates itself with its smaller size, thin hand-tossed crust,and creative toppings that are seasonal and locally sourced — and the topping combinations can be quite inventive.
Sure, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, tomatoes, and onions can be found on a California-style pizza, but the Golden State pies are more likely to be crowned with healthy, gourmet options and pairings like shrimp, creamy avocado, peppery arugula, and sun-dried tomatoes; roasted beets and goats cheese; or bold, satisfying picks like those that top the iconic California Pizza Kitchen pizza which includes BBQ chicken, smoked gouda, cilantro and red onions.
Influenced by Cali culture
In fact, the California-style pizza was birthed by chef Ed LaDou, the first pizza chef at Wolfgang Puck's famous hot spot, Spago. Its slow but meteoric rise started in the mid-1980s when ricotta cheese, duck, and pate became topping norms rather than exceptions for pizzas made there. Even actors like Joan Collins inspired some of the combinations, including the now famous smoked salmon, dill cream, and caviar pizza. Turns out these unexpected pizza toppings are delicious, and LaDou went on to develop the menu of California Pizza Kitchen.
But not all the toppings are glam-gourmet and luxurious. Some of the ingredients used are a nod to the melting pot of cultures and people who call California home. Mexican influence can be seen with toppings like carnitas and fried eggs and beans, while Asian-inspired ingredients like sesame, ginger, and sriracha transform a California-style pizza into a completely different vibe for your taste buds. If you are feeling adventurous and want to expand your pizza palate, remember to be open to new and different toppings that may seem odd, but ultimately taste delicious.