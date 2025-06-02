13 Of The Best Sauces For Dipping Onion Rings
Onion rings are more than just a side dish. They're a crunchy, golden canvas for all kinds of dipping sauces. While ketchup might be the standard, there's a whole world of flavor waiting just beyond the red bottle. From smoky chipotle aioli to cool tzatziki, the right sauce doesn't just complement an onion ring — it transforms it. Though onion rings are a classic American snack, the sauces that pair best with them pull inspiration from around the world. You'll find sauces that are smoky, creamy, citrusy, herby, tangy, and spicy — sometimes all at once. This kind of variety opens the door to experimentation, whether you're dipping a ring in sauce at a restaurant or frying up a batch at home.
Many of these sauces are easy to find at your local grocery store, with availability current as of 2025. Others are worth whipping up from scratch for that fresh, homemade kick. Either way, they prove that onion rings deserve more than a quick dunk in ranch. Each sauce brings its own personality to the table to make every bite a little more exciting. Ready to upgrade your dipping game? Here are some of the best sauces to serve with onion rings, including serving tips, brand picks, and ways to tweak them for your taste.
1. Aioli
Aioli traces its roots to France and Spain where it was traditionally made by mixing garlic with olive oil. It has evolved into a creamy, mayonnaise-based sauce that shows up on everything from burgers to veggie bowls. Two popular versions, garlic aioli and chipotle aioli, make flavorful companions for crispy onion rings. You'll find both sauces served in restaurants, bars, and food trucks alongside burgers, fries, and of course, onion rings.
Garlic aioli is a rich and savory sauce that works especially well with coarse panko-breaded or beer-battered onion rings. Its creamy base tones down salt and crunch while letting the onion's sweetness shine. For a quick option, try Sir Kensington's Truffle Garlic Aioli, available on Amazon.
Meanwhlie, chipotle aioli is a smoky and tangy sauce that brings a hint of heat that cuts through the fried coating and complements the caramelized notes of the onion. Take a tip from Gordon Ramsay and add a touch of honey to balance the heat. For solid store-bought options, try Stonewall Kitchen's Chipotle Aioli or Kraft's Chipotle Aioli, available on Amazon and at major grocery stores.
2. Honey mustard sauce
Mustard's beginnings go all the way back to Ancient Rome as a condiment and a medicine, and this simple sauce is classic for a reason. Today, honey mustard sauce is a staple at fast-food restaurants as well as high-end steakhouses. It's sweet, tangy, and has a slight punch that cuts through the heaviness of onion rings.
The sauce is a basic combination of mayonnaise, mustard, honey, and spices. The honey brings warmth and sweetness, while the mustard adds a sharp bite. Together, they create a velvety dip that enhances the natural sugars in the onion without overpowering. It works particularly well with thick-cut or beer-battered onion rings, where the sauce can cling to every edge. The sauce's tangy zip also refreshes the palate, making it a great companion for fried snacks at game day spreads or cookouts.
For the ultimate snacking experience, warm your honey mustard sauce briefly in the microwave before serving for a silkier texture that hugs freshly-made onion rings. To enjoy the sauce in a pinch, pick up a bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce on Amazon or at major grocery stores.
3. Barbecue sauce
Thick, sticky, and packed with flavor, barbecue sauce brings smoky sweetness to backyard favorites, including burgers, hot dogs, roasted veggies, and especially onion rings. Though it's rooted in Southern tradition, barbecue sauce varies across regions. North Carolina favors vinegar-based sauces, while Kansas City leans tomato-heavy. South Carolina is famous for its mustard-forward Carolina gold barbecue sauce. Despite these differences, most barbecue sauces are a mix of tomato, vinegar, sugar or molasses, and spices.
Barbecue sauce delivers contrast and depth when paired with onion rings. The smoky-sweet notes highlight the sugars in the onions, while the tang cuts through the deep-fried coating for a mouthwatering finish. Thicker sauces cling beautifully to rings with a dense beer batter, while thinner vinegar-based versions add just the right zing to lighter coatings.
Perfecting your sauce at home is all about customization. Some people add maple syrup for richness or chili powder for heat. On the hunt for the perfect barbecue sauce while shopping? Try a couple of Chowhound's top-rated barbecue sauces, including Traeger's Sweet & Heat BBQ Sauce and Sweet Baby Ray's Barbecue Sauce, both available on Amazon and at major grocery stores.
4. Blue cheese sauce
Blue cheese sauce is rich, creamy, and unapologetically bold — a dream for the person who loves sharp, funky flavors. This thick dip is typically made with blue cheese crumbles, sour cream or mayonnaise, and vinegar or lemon juice, and it delivers serious flavor. Blue cheese dressing — originally called Roquefort dressing — was first referenced in Arnold Shircliffe's "The Edgewater Beach Hotel Salad Book" in 1928, and is now a favorite dip for wings, fries, and onion rings.
The sauce is especially good when paired with thick onion rings dipped in a malty beer batter prior to frying. The sharpness of the blue cheese cuts through the grease, while the creamy texture helps balance the salt and crunch. Blue cheese sauce is especially satisfying when served cold against hot, fresh-from-the-fryer rings. It's a contrast that amplifies both textures. Looking for blue cheese sauce during your next grocery trip? Grab Tasting Table's top-ranked blue cheese sauce, Cindy's Kitchen Real Bleu Cheese Dressing Dip, available on Amazon and at specialty grocers such as Whole Foods, Sprouts, and The Fresh Market.
5. Sweet chili sauce
Some people believe that sweet chili sauce originated in China, while others credit Thailand as the creator of the shiny, deep red sauce that goes perfectly with onion rings. No matter its origins, it combines sweet, tangy, and spicy flavors and is enjoyed around the globe. Typically made with sugar, vinegar, red chili flakes, garlic, and cornstarch, sweet chili sauce is sweet up front, with just enough heat to linger after each bite.
Though sweet chili sauce is usually paired with spring rolls or grilled meats, it is unexpectedly delicious with onion rings. The sugar echoes the caramelized sweetness of the onion while the spiciness and vinegar cut through the fried layer, making it a great alternative to heavier dips. Its glossy texture clings well to thin, crisp rings for a punchy finish. Grab a bottle of Mae Ploy Sweet Chili Sauce from Amazon, the international foods aisle at most grocery stores, or from Asian markets. To switch it up, try mixing sweet chili sauce with mayo or Greek yogurt for a creamy and sweet fusion dip that clings to onion rings and tempers the heat.
6. Buffalo sauce
This bright orange sauce was created in 1964 at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York, where it was first served with chicken wings. Today, it's also a bold and fiery complement to onion rings. Buffalo sauce is usually made by combining hot sauce, melted butter, vinegar, and spices. The result is an orange glaze that brings big-time flavor to a basket of crispy onion rings. The onion's natural sweetness and the butter's richness pair beautifully with the heat of the hot sauce. Buffalo sauce is a go-to for sports fans and party platters, turning onion rings into a zesty snack that disappears fast during game day.
The sauce's silky texture coats onion rings evenly, especially thicker ones with plenty of crevices to trap heat. Buffalo sauce is punchy without being overwhelming and offers just enough of a spicy kick to keep your palate awake between bites. If you're looking to tone down the heat, try blending it with ranch or blue cheese dressing for a cooling effect that doesn't sacrifice flavor. Looking for a ready-made sauce? Frank's RedHot Buffalo Wings Hot Sauce is a great pick, available on Amazon and at major grocers.
7. Utah fry sauce
Utah fry sauce is a regional favorite that deserves a national following. The creamy, tangy, and slightly sweet sauce was popularized in the 1950s by Arctic Circle, a fast-food chain in Salt Lake City. While this simple dip is just a combination of mayonnaise and ketchup, you can personalize it to suit your taste. Utah fry sauce works well with onion rings thanks to just the right mix of acidity and sweetness. The ketchup highlights the onion while the mayo's coolness rounds out the salty crunch. Utah locals enjoy this sauce at burger joints and roadside diners, where it's considered a nostalgic must-have for fries and onion rings alike.
Some versions of Utah fry sauce recipes include a splash of pickle juice or a hint of hot sauce to bring an extra bite to the creamy base. Its thick texture makes it a natural fit for onion rings with heavy breading that can scoop up every drop. If you're not in the Beehive State, fry sauce has now spread beyond Utah's fast-food joints. Try Stephen's Double Dips Fry Sauce or Freddy's Famous Fry Sauce, both available on Amazon.
8. Chimichurri sauce
This bright and herbaceous Argentinian sauce is usually served with grilled meats, but it has made its way onto menus as a dip and marinade for everything from roasted veggies to empanadas, and even onion rings. Chimichurri sauce is typically made with parsley, garlic, oregano, vinegar, olive oil, and red pepper flakes. Some recipes add tarragon for a flavor that closely mirrors fennel seeds. The sauce is bold but not spicy, bringing a vibrant contrast to fried foods. The acidity of the chimichurri sauce cuts through the crispy coating, while garlic and vinegar sharpen the flavor of the onion itself.
Chimichurri sauce's loose, oil-based texture makes it ideal for lighter batters or thinner onion rings, where it can soak into the coating and brighten each bite. The freshness of the herbs adds a green, grassy finish that prevents the overall experience from feeling too heavy. Grab a bottle of Gaucho Ranch Chimichurri, available at specialty grocery stores or on Amazon. For a richer twist, add a small spoonful of chimichurri sauce to sour cream, creating a dip that sticks to each onion ring and tames the garlic without dulling its punch.
9. Tzatziki sauce
Tzatziki is a cool and creamy sauce from Greece made with strained yogurt, cucumber, garlic, lemon juice, and dill. People traditionally serve it with grilled meats, pita, or falafel, as it adds freshness, acidity, and a mild bite to your meal. Tzatziki also pairs surprisingly well with onion rings because the yogurt base provides a cooling contrast. The garlic and lemon offset the oil and salt while dill and cucumber add a clean, bright finish.
Tzatziki sauce's thick, tangy texture clings nicely to crisp onion rings and offers a refreshing balance to heavier coatings. Especially with extra-salty batters or beer-battered rings, tzatziki tones things down without muting flavor, making it a smart match for snack platters. For a store-bought option, try Cedar's Tzatziki or Boar's Head Tzatziki Greek Yogurt Dip. Both are available in the refrigerated deli section at most major grocery stores. If you're looking for more heat, combine tzatziki with a spoonful of sweet chili sauce or harissa. The result is a fusion dip that brings hot and cold together in one crispy mouthful.
10. Bloomin' Onion dipping sauce
This bold and creamy dipping sauce became a classic thanks to Outback Steakhouse's famous Bloomin' Onion. It combines mayonnaise, ketchup, horseradish, and spices to create a sweet, tangy, and slightly spicy dip that sticks to crunchy onion rings. The richness of the mayo softens the spiciness, while horseradish brings a sharp bite that cuts through the golden crunch. Its bold flavor holds up to thick-cut rings and adds just enough kick to keep you dipping.
Bloomin' Onion dipping sauce is a great partner to onion rings with dense, crunchy breading, where it can cling to every ridge and add a punch of flavor in each mouthful. The mix of creamy, sweet, and spicy elements creates a balanced dip that keeps things interesting without overwhelming your palate. Want to try the sauce at home? Order a bottle of Vidalia Brands Sweet Onion Blossom Sauce from Amazon for a similar restaurant-style flavor without the prep.
11. Ponzu sauce
This Japanese condiment is made with soy sauce, rice vinegar, and lemon or yuzu. Its bright acidity and punchy flavor make it a natural companion for tempura, dumplings, and sashimi, but the sauce also brings unexpected zing to onion rings. Ponzu's thinner texture sets it apart from creamy or ketchup-based dips, making it ideal for light, airy batters. The citrus cuts through the crunchy shell while the soy sauce delivers a savory edge that enhances the onion's flavor.
Ponzu sauce complements onion rings — especially rings made with tempura batter — without weighing them down because it is so light. The sauce's clean, sharp profile works like a palate cleanser between bites, adding depth without competing with the onion itself.
Pick up Kikkoman Ponzu Citrus Seasoned Dressing and Sauce on Amazon and at major grocery stores. Bachan's Yuzu Citrus Japanese Barbecue Sauce is also a great choice. The ponzu-style sauce was recently featured in a collaboration with Chopt and is available on Amazon and at major grocery stores.
12. Peri peri sauce
Peri peri sauce is a bold and spicy condiment with roots in both Portuguese and Mozambican cuisine. It originated from Portuguese explorers in Mozambique, who combined African bird's eye chili peppers with garlic, vinegar, oil, and citrus to create a fiery blend. The result is a sauce that's tangy, peppery, and full of personality, especially with thicker rings that can hold up to its intensity.
While often served with grilled meats, peri peri sauce is a surprisingly good match for onion rings. The sauce's heat cuts through the crispy golden texture, while the acidity brightens the onion's flavor. The boldness also offers a nice contrast to sweeter batters or onion rings served alongside milder dips, like ranch or garlic aioli. To enjoy a taste of it at home, pick up a bottle of Nando's Peri-Peri Sauce, available in a variety of spice levels on Amazon and at major grocery stores.
13. Curry dipping sauce
Curry dipping sauce brings warm spices, richness, and a subtle kick to onion rings. It draws inspiration from Indian and British traditions, blending curry powder, garlic, and mayonnaise into a smooth, flavorful sauce. The earthy spices in curry powder complement the onion, while the creamy base contrasts with the crisp coating. It's a cozy, savory upgrade that works especially well with thick-cut or beer-battered rings.
The bold, layered flavors in curry sauce play well with sweet onions, drawing out their depth without overpowering. The smooth texture sticks to the surface of crunchy rings, offering a balanced mix of heat and richness in every bite. Want to try a store-bought sauce? Pick up Trader Joe's Thai Style Yellow Curry Sauce Mix, available at Trader's Joe's and on Amazon. For a tangy alternative, mix curry dipping sauce with a spoonful of plain Greek yogurt, for a twist that tones down the spice while keeping the flavor robust.