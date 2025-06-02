13 Of The Best Sauces For Dipping Onion Rings

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Onion rings are more than just a side dish. They're a crunchy, golden canvas for all kinds of dipping sauces. While ketchup might be the standard, there's a whole world of flavor waiting just beyond the red bottle. From smoky chipotle aioli to cool tzatziki, the right sauce doesn't just complement an onion ring — it transforms it. Though onion rings are a classic American snack, the sauces that pair best with them pull inspiration from around the world. You'll find sauces that are smoky, creamy, citrusy, herby, tangy, and spicy — sometimes all at once. This kind of variety opens the door to experimentation, whether you're dipping a ring in sauce at a restaurant or frying up a batch at home.

Many of these sauces are easy to find at your local grocery store, with availability current as of 2025. Others are worth whipping up from scratch for that fresh, homemade kick. Either way, they prove that onion rings deserve more than a quick dunk in ranch. Each sauce brings its own personality to the table to make every bite a little more exciting. Ready to upgrade your dipping game? Here are some of the best sauces to serve with onion rings, including serving tips, brand picks, and ways to tweak them for your taste.