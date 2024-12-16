How Gordon Ramsay Upgrades His Chipotle Mayo With One Ingredient

Honey not only provides some sweetness to your chipotle mayo (while not being overpowering in its sugary presence), but it also adds delicate herbal notes. Honey is a more complex ingredient than another sweetener such as regular white sugar, in part because of this factor, and as such it shouldn't be a surprise that you can use it in a plethora of dishes. Honey is multipurpose and conveniently doesn't ever expire. But before you go and pour a helping of honey into your chipotle mayo, it'd be wise to make sure you're mixing your mayo right.

According to Gordon Ramsay, a good chipotle mayo will be the perfect blend of spicy, smoky, and sweet, with the chipotle and honey mingling to produce that exceptional balance. Ramsay also adds in some grainy mustard for that extra bit of zip that might otherwise go under the radar in regular mayo. Of course, finding that balance will be up to you and how spicy or sweet you like your chipotle mayo, so it's best to make small additions to taste until you settle into a mixture that suits you. After that, this mayo is the perfect companion for pork dishes, and can be used for darn well any purpose that regular mayo normally occupies. Mayo is fine on its own, sure, but after only a couple of simple additions, it can be so much more.