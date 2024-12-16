How Gordon Ramsay Upgrades His Chipotle Mayo With One Ingredient
You're probably already well aware of the sheer number of uses that mayo brings to the table, but who doesn't love to spice things up once in a while? Making a chipotle mayo can be just the right amount of spicy zing you need to add a flavor boost. You can make it into a sauce, a dip, or even just a simple spread on your breakfast sandwich. And although much of the focus surrounding spicy mayo revolves around choosing the proper ingredient for your spicy kick, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay instead chooses to focus on adding another element entirely.
Yes, even if mayo has been around for what feels like eons, the best chefs in the world are still experimenting with the spread for a variety of purposes. According to a YouTube video from chef Ramsay, the ideal chipotle mayo implements an element of sweetness with the inclusion of honey. The sweetness brought in by the honey offers a nice balance with the smoky, spicy chipotle, giving you a much more refined mayo with only one addition.
Honey is the sweet fix your cooking needs
Honey not only provides some sweetness to your chipotle mayo (while not being overpowering in its sugary presence), but it also adds delicate herbal notes. Honey is a more complex ingredient than another sweetener such as regular white sugar, in part because of this factor, and as such it shouldn't be a surprise that you can use it in a plethora of dishes. Honey is multipurpose and conveniently doesn't ever expire. But before you go and pour a helping of honey into your chipotle mayo, it'd be wise to make sure you're mixing your mayo right.
According to Gordon Ramsay, a good chipotle mayo will be the perfect blend of spicy, smoky, and sweet, with the chipotle and honey mingling to produce that exceptional balance. Ramsay also adds in some grainy mustard for that extra bit of zip that might otherwise go under the radar in regular mayo. Of course, finding that balance will be up to you and how spicy or sweet you like your chipotle mayo, so it's best to make small additions to taste until you settle into a mixture that suits you. After that, this mayo is the perfect companion for pork dishes, and can be used for darn well any purpose that regular mayo normally occupies. Mayo is fine on its own, sure, but after only a couple of simple additions, it can be so much more.