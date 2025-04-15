13 Tips For The Absolute Best Homemade Onion Rings

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you pick them up at a fast-food joint or bake up a batch you picked up from the grocery store frozen food aisle, onion rings are almost always a crowd-pleaser. When done right, they're hot and crunchy and salty and delicious. That said, they certainly vary from brand to brand, as we discovered during our fast food onion rings taste test. But what if you could make them yourself whenever you wanted? The good news is that great onion rings are far from impossible, even for amateur chefs.

"The key elements are flavor, texture, and structure," says Jennifer Pallian, a registered dietician and the creator of Foodess. "You want a mild, sweet onion that doesn't overpower, a crisp coating that clings tightly without slipping off, and a texture contrast between the crunchy exterior and tender interior." If you do it right, she says, "The fragrance should evoke fresh frying oil and light caramelization without being greasy."

Just because it's achievable, however, doesn't mean making great onion rings is an intuitive process. That's where expert opinions can come in handy, so here are a variety of tips to help you create the best homemade onion rings today.