Add This Herb To Your Chimichurri For A Bright, Bold Green Sauce
Ask anyone brought up on a traditional Argentinian or Uruguayan diet, chimichurri is much more than a sauce. It has the potential to liven up an otherwise dull meal and brings a heavy promise of boldness and zest to any meaty barbecue plate. This versatile sauce and marinade is popular for a reason — just a drizzle of chimichurri gives you all of the garlicky, tangy, and gently fiery flavors that you could ask for. To take flavors to the next level though, tarragon is the secret ingredient that complements chimichurri to create a brighter and fresher sauce.
There are several versions and variations for chimichurri, but the key ingredients are fresh parsley, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. Popular additions are vinegar, cilantro, and red chili flakes for an extra kick of spice. Typically, chimichurri is slightly spicy with a powerhouse combination of herbs which are common in South American culinary and medicinal practices. Adding tarragon to the party simply makes sense, as it enhances the flavor and adds a touch of licorice-like pepperiness that lightly resembles the flavor of fennel seeds. Tarragon is also frequently used in French recipes and pairs well with olive oil and vinegars, two ingredients which feature in chimichurri. This particular herb is a usual culprit in tasty sauces and sweet marinades for meat, is excellent in balancing strong profiles, and is generally known for its fragrant additions to meals.
How to best serve your tarragon chimichurri
The top-tier combination that is chimichurri and grilled meat (or 'asados' in case you find yourself roaming the South American continent in search of a chimichurri lathered dish) deserves a place on your must-try list. You can baste the sauce over grilled fish, chicken breasts, lamb chops, or steak. Whether you go for the more authentic grilled approach or get fancy with skewers, tarragon chimichurri is a condiment that makes grilled food extra flavorsome, bringing aromatic earthiness to the barbecue. In case you're not in the mood or season for grilled food, this zingy sauce is just as scrumptious when poured over eggs. Whether you scramble, fry, or boil them, know that tarragon chimichurri and eggs may become your new comfort food.
When it comes to loading up on your greens, roasted vegetables tend to pair excellently with both tarragon and chimichurri. In particular, roasted potatoes and roasted broccoli get a major upgrade when tossed in the vibrant sauce and served on the side. For an entirely plant-based meal, grilled tofu is an alternative that allows tarragon chimichurri to shine while absorbing the flavors of the rich marinade in a way that closely resembles the meat experience. The trick is to use firm tofu so you get all the benefits of this deeply seasoned sauce.