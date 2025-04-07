Add This Herb To Your Chimichurri For A Bright, Bold Green Sauce

Ask anyone brought up on a traditional Argentinian or Uruguayan diet, chimichurri is much more than a sauce. It has the potential to liven up an otherwise dull meal and brings a heavy promise of boldness and zest to any meaty barbecue plate. This versatile sauce and marinade is popular for a reason — just a drizzle of chimichurri gives you all of the garlicky, tangy, and gently fiery flavors that you could ask for. To take flavors to the next level though, tarragon is the secret ingredient that complements chimichurri to create a brighter and fresher sauce.

There are several versions and variations for chimichurri, but the key ingredients are fresh parsley, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. Popular additions are vinegar, cilantro, and red chili flakes for an extra kick of spice. Typically, chimichurri is slightly spicy with a powerhouse combination of herbs which are common in South American culinary and medicinal practices. Adding tarragon to the party simply makes sense, as it enhances the flavor and adds a touch of licorice-like pepperiness that lightly resembles the flavor of fennel seeds. Tarragon is also frequently used in French recipes and pairs well with olive oil and vinegars, two ingredients which feature in chimichurri. This particular herb is a usual culprit in tasty sauces and sweet marinades for meat, is excellent in balancing strong profiles, and is generally known for its fragrant additions to meals.