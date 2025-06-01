15 Easiest Herbs To Grow In Your Garden This Summer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While quite a few herbs are easy to grow indoors year-round, nothing beats summer for growing herbs outside. It's delightful to bake with fresh herbs, and they're accessible even to beginner gardeners. "Herbs are among the most rewarding plants to grow — many are low-maintenance, fast-growing, and highly productive," says James S. Mastaler, founder and CEO of Pistils & Pollen. "They don't require much space, so they're ideal for small gardens, balconies, or even sunny windowsills." With so many uses, from cooking to preservation to pollinator support, they can't be beat.

Plus, having fresh herbs on hand is unbeatable. "Fresh herbs are expensive at the store, and they often wilt in the fridge before you can use them up," says Marissa Stevens, a recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl. "When you grow your own, you can snip exactly what you need, exactly when you need it, and the flavor is better." And, she says, there's just something about walking out to the garden to cut a few sprigs of basil or thyme for the cookpot. "It adds a freshness that dried herbs just can't match."

As if that's not enough, they're beautiful, good for pollinators, simple to dry, and applicable to dishes ranging from cocktails and appetizers to dinner and dessert. Lastly, you can't beat the cost savings. "To get a small bunch of herbs in the grocery stores is expensive compared to buying a $4 to $6 plant," says Anna Hackman, herb farmer and owner of The Naked Botanical. With that in mind, here are 15 of the easiest herbs to grow today.