Want An Indoor Herb Garden? Avoid These Rookie Mistakes
Growing herbs indoors is a great way to add greenery to your décor and improve everyday meals. The best part? Many herbs are easy to cultivate inside with minimal space and effort. They'll need at least five to six hours of sunlight each day, so, as long as you have a sunny spot, you're good to go. Still, each herb has its own set of ideal conditions, whether placing it to receive less sunlight, keeping the soil more or less moist, or being sure to prune its leaves regularly.
It's best to plant them in individual pots so you can give each one the specialized care and precise amount of sun and water it prefers. Want a few tips and tricks for selecting herbs for your herb garden and avoiding rookie mistakes? Here are five of the most forgiving herbs to grow in your kitchen, each chosen for its versatility and ease of care, along with the rookie mistakes to avoid if you want to keep them happy and healthy.
Basil likes its leaves picked
Basil is one of the most beloved herbs worldwide, and growing it indoors is incredibly simple. This herb thrives in warm environments, so placing it on a sunny windowsill is ideal. Because it prefers well-drained soil, it's perfect for small pots or containers. Regular watering will keep it happy, but one mistake is over-watering, so be careful. Ensure the soil is dry an inch down before adding more. If treated right, basil grows quickly and responds well to regular harvesting. Pluck and enjoy the basil, as this encourages fresh, vibrant leaves.
Cut or pinch stems above new regrowth shoots, and you'll have new basil leaves in weeks. Also, remove any flowers buds that form to keep the herb growing. Plus, you're going to use that basil. It's essential in Mediterranean and Italian dishes; its great for making pesto, and pairs wonderfully with tomatoes, mozzarella, and pasta. Fresh basil also shines in salads, pizzas, and cocktails like a refreshing basil mojito. With such versatility, it's a no-brainer for any indoor herb garden. Check out our guide for cooking with basil for more ideas.
Dill appreciates a slightly cooler spot
Dill is another excellent herb for growing indoors, but it needs unique attention. First and foremost, avoid placing it where it will receive a lot of intense heat. Like most herbs, dill needs at least five hours of direct sunlight each day, but those feathery leaves do best in slightly cooler spots with moderate or dappled light for part of the day. This plant also needs regular watering, but does not thrive in wet, water-logged soil. Make sure the pot has good drainage and, as with basil, avoid over-watering. The bonus is that dill grows fast, so there is a big payoff when you treat it right.
Dill's delicate leaves add a fresh, tangy flavor to many dishes, and it is a must-have herb for real, make-it-from-scratch cooks. It's commonly used in pickling, which is a great way to store veggies for long periods, and it adds its signature flavor to cucumbers, beets, and carrots. Its bright, citrusy notes also enhance seafood dishes, especially salmon. Fresh dill is an excellent addition to creamy dips and dressings like tzatziki or potato salads (such as this herbed potato salad recipe) and soups for extra flavor.
Don't let thyme get leggy
Thyme is a fragrant, hardy herb that is easy to cultivate indoors. It doesn't require much attention and thrives despite harsh conditions, including a lack of water and in kitchens with indirect light. It prefers well-drained soil, and because it's drought-tolerant, it won't mind if you occasionally forget to water it. Just be sure to prune it so it doesn't get leggy and continues to produce. This low-maintenance herb is perfect for anyone looking to grow an easy yet flavorful addition to their kitchen garden.
Thyme's robust flavor is perfect for Mediterranean, French, and Italian dishes. It enhances everything from roasted meats (like chicken, lamb, and beef) to vegetables and stews. Fresh or dried, thyme adds an earthy, subtle flavor that pairs beautifully with hearty dishes. Its flavor deepens and intensifies in slow-cooked recipes, like a stealth condiment that makes everything taste better. And, in addition to cooking with thyme, let's not forget cocktails, where thyme adds beautiful greenery and a slight herbal punch.
Mint grows like crazy — contain it
Mint is another must-have-on-hand and easy-to-grow herb that's well-suited for an indoor garden. It thrives in full to partial sunlight and requires moist, well-drained soil. Because mint grows rapidly, it is best kept in a container, so you should not plant it in the ground unless you want it to take over your outdoor garden. It's pretty low maintenance once contained, and it's highly resilient.
You'll want it handy because it's so versatile in the kitchen; mint enhances both sweet and savory dishes. It adds brightness to smoothies and an elegant finishing touch to all sorts of dishes. It's also the key ingredient in many summer cocktails, from mojitos to mint juleps. Its coolness makes it perfect for teas and desserts like mint chocolate chip ice cream, but it also pairs beautifully with lamb, yogurt, and fruit salads. With its range of culinary applications, mint is a true kitchen staple.
Oregano needs minimal care — don't overwater it
Oregano is a hardy, easy-to-grow herb that can handle some neglect and will continue to flourish with minimal care, but don't forget to give it well-drained soil and adequate sunlight. It doesn't require excessive watering, so if anything, don't overwater it (I'm sensing a theme). Let the soil dry slightly between waterings and keep it in fairly dry conditions. Oregano is a must-have in Mediterranean, Greek, and Italian cooking. It adds a savory, earthy flavor to pizza sauces, pasta dishes, and marinades for meats like chicken and lamb.
There are also many different types of oregano. Fresh oregano brightens tomato-based dishes, while dried oregano is perfect for soups, stews, and sauces. Whether you're growing basil, thyme, dill, mint, or oregano (or all five), keep these plants in small containers in a sunny part of your home, and you'll always have fresh herbs on hand to elevate your cooking and add some extra nutrients to your dishes. Plus, they're cute. They'll add a bit of greenery to your kitchen and become indispensable to your culinary repertoire.