Herbs Aren't Just For Savory Meals

Did you buy a basil plant from Trader Joe's over the summer and quickly discover you don't eat nearly enough pesto for the rate at which your plant produces leaves? We've been there. The solution? Be a little more creative with how you use your herbs — savory isn't the only answer.

One of the most important techniques in cooking, but one that's sometimes hard to internalize, is the fact that complementary ingredients are necessary to bring out depth of flavor. You don't just add sugar to make chocolate pop in cookies — you add salt. Similarly, sweetness can be balanced with sourness or acidity (think lemon bars). So, it makes some sense, then, that adding a little basil or thyme can bring your dessert to the next level. These unusual pairings, when balanced properly, will make your cookies or cobblers taste as fancy as if they were straight from a French patisserie.

Worried you don't have the where-with-all to invent or find that perfect balance? Ana De Sa Martins, the Executive Pastry Chef of Stubborn Seed, gave us some pro tips. The most essential one, Martins says, is "to not be afraid to experiment ... it's just food at the end of the day. Start with a little amount and increment as you taste."