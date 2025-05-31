The Pros And Cons Of 8 Materials For Your New Kitchen Sink

For avid home cooks, it's likely that you spend a lot of time standing at your kitchen sink. Cooking is the fun part –- the downside is that it creates plenty of dishes, even if you clean as you go. If you are blessed enough to have a dishwasher, it's unlikely that you are able to avoid the line up of dirty dishes after a meal since there are still plenty of wooden utensils, pans, and knives that still need to be hand washed.

That said, your kitchen sink is an often overlooked workhorse in the kitchen. Over time, it can start to show some wear and tear in the form of dents, scratches, stains, and more. If your kitchen sink is in need of an upgrade after years of doing dish duty, you'll want to shop for the right sink for your needs.

To help you make the best decision for your kitchen, we asked the experts for their thoughts on the pros and cons of common kitchen sink materials since you'll often be weighing function versus aesthetics. "Being fully aware of the sink properties (and desired look) that you are contemplating and being fully aware of your personal priorities of aesthetics vs. function will reveal what the right material is for your kitchen design," says Susan Serra, president and designer at Susan Serra Associates, Inc. Read on to find out what they said about everything from stainless steel to fireclay and copper sinks.