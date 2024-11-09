The Enameled Cast Iron Myth You Need To Stop Believing

Enameled cast iron cookware can be a major workhorse in your kitchen, with superior heat retention and distribution. However, as useful as these pots and pans can be, there are still as many myths about them as there are about traditional cast iron. While the enamel coating helps protect cast iron from acidic foods and rust, the one thing it doesn't do is prevent food from sticking. Yep, enameled cast iron pans are not non-stick, and you can't season them like you would an un-enameled cast iron pan.

The idea that enameled pans are non-stick most likely stems from how similar they look to ceramic-coated pots and pans, which are non-stick but much less durable. While the enamel coating does make cleaning up easier, if you toss food in without prepping your pan first, you'll end up with a sticky, burned-on mess, which definitely isn't easy to clean.

If you want your enameled pan to behave like a well-seasoned cast iron skillet, the trick is to preheat it before tossing your food in. However, enameled cast iron can only be preheated dry in the oven where the whole vessel is evenly heated. Preheating it dry on the stove can result in thermal shock, which can damage the enamel coating. Instead, you'll want to preheat it with a liquid covering the bottom of the pan. With that in mind, preheating your pan for 5 to 6 minutes over low to medium heat with a bit of oil or butter will enable you to even cook perfect eggs with zero sticking. The key is all in the prep, but if you skip that, you're going to have a bad time.