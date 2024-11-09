The Enameled Cast Iron Myth You Need To Stop Believing
Enameled cast iron cookware can be a major workhorse in your kitchen, with superior heat retention and distribution. However, as useful as these pots and pans can be, there are still as many myths about them as there are about traditional cast iron. While the enamel coating helps protect cast iron from acidic foods and rust, the one thing it doesn't do is prevent food from sticking. Yep, enameled cast iron pans are not non-stick, and you can't season them like you would an un-enameled cast iron pan.
The idea that enameled pans are non-stick most likely stems from how similar they look to ceramic-coated pots and pans, which are non-stick but much less durable. While the enamel coating does make cleaning up easier, if you toss food in without prepping your pan first, you'll end up with a sticky, burned-on mess, which definitely isn't easy to clean.
If you want your enameled pan to behave like a well-seasoned cast iron skillet, the trick is to preheat it before tossing your food in. However, enameled cast iron can only be preheated dry in the oven where the whole vessel is evenly heated. Preheating it dry on the stove can result in thermal shock, which can damage the enamel coating. Instead, you'll want to preheat it with a liquid covering the bottom of the pan. With that in mind, preheating your pan for 5 to 6 minutes over low to medium heat with a bit of oil or butter will enable you to even cook perfect eggs with zero sticking. The key is all in the prep, but if you skip that, you're going to have a bad time.
Cleaning stuck on food from enameled cast iron the right way
If you found out the hard way that your enameled cast iron pot isn't inherently non-stick, don't beat yourself up too badly. There's still hope for your cookware. To remove stuck-on food, you have a few options that can get your pot or pan looking as good as new.
One option is to use a paste of kosher salt and warm water to break up and remove burned food. If that doesn't work, you can use a dry baking soda scrub. Baking soda can also be turned into a paste for tougher messes and stains. This will usually get the job done because baking soda is a mild abrasive that can scrub away food without damaging the enamel coating. You can also add some baking soda to boiling water in your pot or pan to help loosen stuck-on food that's been sitting for a while. As with cleaning a regular cast iron skillet, you should avoid using anything rough or metal to scrape away stuck food. A soft brush or rubber scraper is best because they won't scratch or damage the enamel.
Some other tips to remember when cleaning your enameled cast iron are to wait until it cools before exposing it to cool water to prevent thermal shock. Moreover, while they are resistant to rust, they should be dried thoroughly as soon as they're clean. Enameled cast iron can easily last for decades if you take care of it and learn how to use it properly.