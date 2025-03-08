The Easy Way To Disinfect Your Kitchen Sink (No Bleach Needed)

You've just finished chopping up the many ingredients needed for your delicious bowl of crispy ginger-glazed tofu. The meal was no doubt delectable, but the sink of dishes you're left with is much less glamorous. That's pretty much always the end result after each meal, though, isn't it? A dirty sink that holds an accumulation of leftover food bits and more germs than you could possibly imagine. To give you a better idea, the Global Hygiene Council says kitchen sinks have more than 17,000 bacteria per square inch. Luckily, hydrogen peroxide is an underrated secret weapon you can use to easily disinfect your sink and bring that daunting number down.

Knowing how to achieve a spotless sink is just as important as learning to properly clean your glass stovetop or sanitize your sticky wooden cabinets that house your dressings. After all, it's where the bowls and plates you eat from sit in between meals. People commonly turn to bleach as sort of an all-purpose miracle solution when it comes to disinfecting their sink and other kitchen nooks and crannies. And though this is oftentimes a reliable route to take, bleach still has its downsides. It's a harsh chemical that can potentially damage your sink's protective coating, especially if it's stainless steel, leading to discoloration or rusting. Plus, particularly strong bleach can irritate your eyes and skin. Hydrogen peroxide, though also considered a type of bleaching agent, is a much gentler alternative for both its user and the environment.