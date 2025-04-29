11 Kitchen Items You Should Never Put In The Dishwasher

Dishwashers are one of the greatest time-saving tools in the kitchen, offering an easy way to clean up after a long cooking session. But while many of us are tempted to toss everything in the dishwasher and hit start, not all kitchen items are built to withstand its high heat, strong water pressure, and harsh detergents. Some materials degrade faster in the dishwasher, while others can become safety hazards or lose functionality over time. If you've ever pulled out a warped cutting board or a dulled knife, you've already seen the downside of relying too much on this convenience.

The truth is, certain cookware and utensils are much better off washed by hand. Ignoring manufacturer care instructions can shorten the lifespan of your favorite tools, damage surfaces that affect cooking performance, or even introduce safety issues. This isn't just about preserving appearances — it's also about protecting food safety and maintaining the tools you rely on every day.

To help you keep your kitchen gear in great shape, we've rounded up a list of common items that experts and manufacturers agree should stay out of the dishwasher. Whether you're a seasoned home chef or someone just starting to stock a kitchen, this guide will save you money, hassle, and a few regrets down the road.