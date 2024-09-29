Yes, Strawberries Are Closely Related To This Beautiful Flower

Bananas are technically berries, and strawberries are ... closely related to flowers? Strawberries and roses share more than a vibrant red color — they are both part of the Rosaceae family. We can thank the Rosaceae family for some of our other favorite fruits like apples, pears, apricots, plums, peaches, cherries, and raspberries. However, strawberries and roses are even more closely related, both belonging to the Rosoideae subfamily. While one is considered a berry and the other a flower, they share similar fruit structures. Specifically, these close relatives have at least two pistils (the female reproductive component in flowers) that aren't connected. These pistils develop into achenes, which are considered to be one-seeded fruits, that appear in somewhat surprising ways.

As it turns out, the yellow seeds that dot the outsides of strawberries are achenes. That means a single strawberry is actually composed of hundreds of tiny fruits embedded in its flesh. To make matters more confusing, even though we always refer to it as one, a strawberry isn't technically a true berry because of all these exterior seeds. Roses bear seeded fruits, too: rose hips. Each one of these edible seed pods sits at the base of the flower and turns a vibrant red hue when rose petals die and fall off; they almost look like berries! Unlike strawberries, a rose's achenes develop inside the rose hip, rather than the outside. But despite their contradictory natures, both flowering fruits are rather compatible in the kitchen.

