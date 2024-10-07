What Makes Butterfly Pea Flower Tea Change Color?

We eat and drink with our eyes, so when you see the vibrant butterfly pea flower tea, you'll certainly want to take a sip. This unique flower, native to Southeast Asia, changes from a deep blue to purple when lemon juice is added to its brewed tea. What's the secret to the transformation? It's not baristas and bartenders deceiving you with food dye, but a transformation that occurs due to a change in pH levels.

We have to turn to science to break it down: The butterfly pea flower contains anthocyanins, which are the natural pigments that give the flower its deep blue-purple color. The flowers are harvested, dried, and turned into tea; it's normally brewed as a loose-leaf tea. After about 5-15 minutes of boiling in water, you'll have tea with a deep cobalt blue hue. However, when you add acidity to the tea, typically something like lemon or lime, the anthocyanins react to the change in pH. This causes the tea to shift to a violet hue.

The pH sensitivity can be manipulated with other ingredients, resulting in different colors. For example, adding something like baking soda, an alkaline ingredient, will create a green color — although, fair warning, this will not taste good. Adding in hibiscus flowers, which have a deep red color on their own, will result in an amplified, bright red color.