The Pros And Cons Of Using SodaStream

If the phrase "greatest soda controversies" makes you chuckle a little, given everything the world is going through today, you can be forgiven. Whether Coca-Cola stole its recipe, Jolt soda was the original energy drink, or Fanta's Nazi ties are unforgivable are questions to debate in quiet moments. On the other hand, whether or not to use the SodaStream is a real question worth asking.

While at first thought, having a home carbonation system that allows you to make your own sparkling water or soda seems cool, it can raise a series of questions: Is it worth the cost? How annoying is it to use? Does the flavor check out? ... and so forth. As a diehard SodaStream lover, I am here to tell you that I do think it's worth it and would happily recommend it to anyone. However, using the machine is not without its cons or pros.

If you're looking to get the machine and all the supplies in one go, check out the SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, available in black, blue, and white. If you want to go the low road, you can get just the machine with one carbon dioxide (CO2) cylinder, one carbonating bottle, and one flavor. Or you can get a larger bundle that includes the machine, two CO2 cylinders, three carbonating bottles, and two flavors. There are other options as well, which will vary in price depending on where you live and what you choose — but first, it behooves you to compare those pros and cons.