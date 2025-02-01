Can You Use A SodaStream To Make Sparkling Wine?

For one thing, your wine won't be magically elevated from a bargain grocery store pick to a perfect Champagne replica. You may be able to infuse it with bubbles, but this trick won't improve the taste. True sparkling wine is created through a process that doesn't resemble the rapid forced carbonation of a SodaStream, but through a second fermentation in the bottle or a commercial fermentation tank. Some report a more sharply acidic taste with SodaStreams compared to the more natural method.

Additionally, if you're concerned about safety or the life of your SodaStream, you may want to steer clear of this experiment. The company has taken care to alert consumers that their warranty will be void should they attempt to carbonate anything other than water — and that doing so can even result in an explosion. If you're still set on adding sparkle to your wine, it's best to avoid glass bottles in favor of safer plastic versions, and to start with very gentle carbonation at first.

You can also attempt other drinks if you decide to risk your warranty. Carbonated cocktails are on trend, and everything from a margarita to a cosmopolitan may benefit from the bubbly treatment. If you give it a shot and don't love the result, you can use your homemade sparkling wine to whip up the fluffiest scrambled eggs. Regardless of whether you repeat this experiment, now you know what your SodaStream can do.