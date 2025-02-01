Can You Use A SodaStream To Make Sparkling Wine?
For sparkling water lovers, there may be no more beloved contraption than a SodaStream. This home carbonation system gives people who never want to settle for flat sparkling water again a good reason to celebrate everyday. As delightful as fizzy water can be, what signifies a celebration more than sparkling wine?
There are plenty of fans out there who have gotten curious about what else SodaStreams can do, and the answer to whether one can transform a standard-issue bottle of still wine into something with more pop has circulated the internet. There are viral videos that demonstrate the proof, and the process truly couldn't appear easier: simply fill the proprietary bottle with your preferred wine instead of water, and carrying out the same steps you would otherwise. This trick may seem like magic — especially if you're trying to save money on wine – but there are some considerations to keep in mind.
What to consider before making sparkling wine with a SodaStream
For one thing, your wine won't be magically elevated from a bargain grocery store pick to a perfect Champagne replica. You may be able to infuse it with bubbles, but this trick won't improve the taste. True sparkling wine is created through a process that doesn't resemble the rapid forced carbonation of a SodaStream, but through a second fermentation in the bottle or a commercial fermentation tank. Some report a more sharply acidic taste with SodaStreams compared to the more natural method.
Additionally, if you're concerned about safety or the life of your SodaStream, you may want to steer clear of this experiment. The company has taken care to alert consumers that their warranty will be void should they attempt to carbonate anything other than water — and that doing so can even result in an explosion. If you're still set on adding sparkle to your wine, it's best to avoid glass bottles in favor of safer plastic versions, and to start with very gentle carbonation at first.
You can also attempt other drinks if you decide to risk your warranty. Carbonated cocktails are on trend, and everything from a margarita to a cosmopolitan may benefit from the bubbly treatment. If you give it a shot and don't love the result, you can use your homemade sparkling wine to whip up the fluffiest scrambled eggs. Regardless of whether you repeat this experiment, now you know what your SodaStream can do.