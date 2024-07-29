Sparkling Water Is Older Than The United States Of America

The name Joseph Priestley may spark some dim memories from high school chemistry class, since he's credited with the discovery of oxygen among other gasses. But this 18th century English scientist, with wide-ranging interests, was also responsible for a product you've most likely enjoyed on a regular basis: sparkling water. Whether you prefer your mixed drinks with seltzer, tonic water, or club soda, it's Priestley (and the previous work of other scientists) you have to thank for inventing the method of artificially injecting carbon dioxide into water, which eventually led to the rise of the soft drink industry.

Priestley, a Unitarian minister, discovered the process by accident while working on various scientific experiments at a brewery in Leeds, England, in 1767. This was nearly a decade before the Declaration of Independence in 1776 that birthed the United States of America. And it was Founding Father Benjamin Franklin who encouraged Priestley's pursuit of science, which would eventually lead to Priestley producing sparkling water via an invention he perfected in 1772.