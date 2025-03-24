Why You Should Never Carbonate Milk

So you have a SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker or similar carbonation machine sitting on your kitchen counter: You know that you can add some sparkle to your water with it, but you may be wondering about other liquids, since some people think carbonation makes drinks taste better. Sparkling juice works great, and you can even make sparkling wine with a SodaStream (although sparkling red may be an acquired taste for some). Cold brew is also fine, as long as it's black. Just don't think about running milk through your carbonation machine.

This isn't really a question of taste — the idea of a fatty drink turned sparkling may not appeal to many, but hey, some people are curious, and that's understandable. YouTuber Joe Barnard was one such person, and he ran into problems before he even tasted any sparkling milk. When he tries it, the SodaStream makes a concerningly long gurgling noise before the milk seeps out the top of the bottle and makes a mess on his table. The milk spatters even more when he removes the bottle (and he slightly underfilled the SodaStream bottle, too). Other videoed attempts show pretty much the same result.

As for the taste of the carbonated milk, Barnard found it unpleasant, to say the least. Other sources suggest that the taste is typically sour because of the way sugars react with carbon dioxide. The proteins and fats in milk don't play well with carbon dioxide, either: The proteins undergo a process called denaturing when injected with CO2, resulting in an unappetizing curdling effect to go along with that sour flavor.